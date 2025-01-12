VIP PODCAST 1/12 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-11-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Surprising end to Punk’s winning streak and the politics behind it, Rosey-Trump debacle on Raw, Comedy in Wrestling, Angle-Cornette (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller discussed these topics:

The surprising end to C.M. Punk’s undefeated streak and the politics behind it

The Rosie O’Donnel-Donald Trump debacle on Raw

Analysis of all of the attempts at comedy in wrestling these days

The Kurt Angle-Jim Cornette dynamic

And more

