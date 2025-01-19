VIP PODCAST 1/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (1-19-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Discussing the death of Bam Bam Bigelow and his place in history, Angle-Joe feud, TNA PPV, Monte Brown, Raw, Smackdown (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Jan. 19 and 20, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

Thorough discussion of the career of Bam Bam Bigelow, his early death and what pattern it fits, placing him in historical context within the industry, and more

Thoughts on the Samoa Joe vs. Kurt Angle feud and whether it was rushed

The key angles and matches on the latest edition of Raw

The Smackdown “Best the Clock” series

Monty Brown’s debut and new name

Various thoughts on last Sunday’s TNA PPV

And more

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO