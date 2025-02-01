VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #846 (January 29, 2005): Royal Rumble preview, Mitchell on Greatest Ever, Terri Runnels Torch Talk, McNeill on WWE Films, Powell on faltering SD

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #846 cover-dated January 29, 2005: This week’s Torch Newsletter features a Cover Story preview of the Royal Rumble and who is and isn’t likely to win it… The Top Five Stories of the Week with the latest on The Rock, Mick Foley, Batista, and more… Pat McNeill makes a case why the WWE Film division is a potentially good concept… Jason Powell wonders what is wrong with Smackdown… Terri Runnels, in part three of the current “Torch Talk” series, talks about where women fit in when it comes to wrestling, why they’re different, and whether wrestling treats women in a sexist manner… End Notes by Wade Keller looks at where Triple H really fits in right now on the list of All Time Greats, reacting to Batista’s declaration… The Mitchell Memo also does a riff on Batista’s comment that Hunter is the Greatest Ever… Plus WWE Newswire with details of Rene Dupree strange French TV interview, a year-to-year comparison of WWE ratings in January, and many notebook items… Plus: TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, ETC. Newswire, The Big Story on TNA Impact, The Big Story on Raw, The Big Story on Smackdown, and more…

