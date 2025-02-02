News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/2 – The Fix Flashback (1-3-2018): Royal Rumble build, passionate take on hot-shotting in MMA, potential for Balor vs. Styles at WM, UFC 219 review (60 min.)

February 2, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 3, 2018 episode. Topics included:

  • Raw and Smackdown developments including the latest ramifications on Royal Rumble
  • UFC 219 review
  • Potential for Finn Balor vs. A.J. Styles at WrestleMania
  • Todd’s passionate take on hot-shotting MMA in response to a series of Twitter exchanges with Dave Meltzer on the topic.

