VIP AUDIO 2/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Which AEW releases will thrive in WWE? Is Goto’s win bad for NJPW’s brand? Favorite Santino moments? Could there be big WM line-up twists? Four Horsewomen’s fall from popularity? More (96 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Should two-out-of-three falls matches be used regularly today?
- Should the Royal Rumble winner get to choose his opponent to main event WrestleMania against even if it’s not a current champion?
- Thoughts on the diminished popularity of the Four Horsewomen
- Todd books a WrestleMania line-up based on available talent, but not tied down to recent match announcements
- Should Michael Cole be criticized so harshly for his reactions to Jey Uso?
- How about adding John Cena to the Jey Uso vs. Gunther match?
- Could Cody actually end up facing Randy Orton?
- Could C.M. Punk be inserted into the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins match as his favor?
- Favorite memories of Santino Marella and how does he compared to R-Truth?
- Is Goto winning the IWGP Title sugar-rush booking that further damages the New Japan brand?
- Evaluating a list of 20 wrestlers from 20 years ago who didn’t make it but looked like they had real potential to go further
- Why hasn’t UFC been able to replicate the big-show feel of Pride events?
- What will be seen as the peak moment of this boom period?
- Could some WWE wrestlers make strong political statements despite being discouraged?
- What more does Konosuke Takeshita need to do to be a world champion for either AEW or NJPW?
- A brief overview of George Scott’s history in pro wrestling
- Why doesn’t AEW promote wrestlers’ high-profile side projects? Should they?
- Is Drew McIntyre missing anything? Why isn’t he pushed at the very top top level in WWE?
- Who will succeed more if they return to WWE: Rusev, Aleister Black, or Ricky Starks?
