VIP AUDIO 2/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Which AEW releases will thrive in WWE? Is Goto’s win bad for NJPW’s brand? Favorite Santino moments? Could there be big WM line-up twists? Four Horsewomen’s fall from popularity? More (96 min.)

Should two-out-of-three falls matches be used regularly today?

Should the Royal Rumble winner get to choose his opponent to main event WrestleMania against even if it’s not a current champion?

Thoughts on the diminished popularity of the Four Horsewomen

Todd books a WrestleMania line-up based on available talent, but not tied down to recent match announcements

Should Michael Cole be criticized so harshly for his reactions to Jey Uso?

How about adding John Cena to the Jey Uso vs. Gunther match?

Could Cody actually end up facing Randy Orton?

Could C.M. Punk be inserted into the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins match as his favor?

Favorite memories of Santino Marella and how does he compared to R-Truth?

Is Goto winning the IWGP Title sugar-rush booking that further damages the New Japan brand?

Evaluating a list of 20 wrestlers from 20 years ago who didn’t make it but looked like they had real potential to go further

Why hasn’t UFC been able to replicate the big-show feel of Pride events?

What will be seen as the peak moment of this boom period?

Could some WWE wrestlers make strong political statements despite being discouraged?

What more does Konosuke Takeshita need to do to be a world champion for either AEW or NJPW?

A brief overview of George Scott’s history in pro wrestling

Why doesn’t AEW promote wrestlers’ high-profile side projects? Should they?

Is Drew McIntyre missing anything? Why isn’t he pushed at the very top top level in WWE?

Who will succeed more if they return to WWE: Rusev, Aleister Black, or Ricky Starks?

