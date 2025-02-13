News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Which AEW releases will thrive in WWE? Is Goto’s win bad for NJPW’s brand? Favorite Santino moments? Could there be big WM line-up twists? Four Horsewomen’s fall from popularity? More (96 min.)

February 13, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Should two-out-of-three falls matches be used regularly today?
  • Should the Royal Rumble winner get to choose his opponent to main event WrestleMania against even if it’s not a current champion?
  • Thoughts on the diminished popularity of the Four Horsewomen
  • Todd books a WrestleMania line-up based on available talent, but not tied down to recent match announcements
  • Should Michael Cole be criticized so harshly for his reactions to Jey Uso?
  • How about adding John Cena to the Jey Uso vs. Gunther match?
  • Could Cody actually end up facing Randy Orton?
  • Could C.M. Punk be inserted into the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins match as his favor?
  • Favorite memories of Santino Marella and how does he compared to R-Truth?
  • Is Goto winning the IWGP Title sugar-rush booking that further damages the New Japan brand?
  • Evaluating a list of 20 wrestlers from 20 years ago who didn’t make it but looked like they had real potential to go further
  • Why hasn’t UFC been able to replicate the big-show feel of Pride events?
  • What will be seen as the peak moment of this boom period?
  • Could some WWE wrestlers make strong political statements despite being discouraged?
  • What more does Konosuke Takeshita need to do to be a world champion for either AEW or NJPW?
  • A brief overview of George Scott’s history in pro wrestling
  • Why doesn’t AEW promote wrestlers’ high-profile side projects? Should they?
  • Is Drew McIntyre missing anything? Why isn’t he pushed at the very top top level in WWE?
  • Who will succeed more if they return to WWE: Rusev, Aleister Black, or Ricky Starks?

