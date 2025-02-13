VIP PODCAST 2/12 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Final Grand Slam hype, MJF vs. Dustin, Mox grants title match to Copeland, Hurt Syndicate defend belts, more (30 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 12 edition of AEW Dynamite including final hype for AEW Grand Slam with a big development with Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland at the end of the show, a Mariah May promo building her match with Toni Storm, and a music video with Harley Cameron. Hangman Page and MJF built a feud. MJF beat Dustin Rhodes. The Hurt Syndicate defended their AEW Tag Titles against The Gunns. Chris Jericho followed up on Bryan Keith failing to collect a bounty against Bandido. Megan Bayne continued to stand out in a good way. And Max Caster continued his comedic turn as a Best Wrestler in the World who loses.

