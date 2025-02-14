WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this compilation of John Cena Elimination Chamber highlights?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When John Cena announced that 2025 was going to be his last year competing in a wrestling ring, fans were understandably emotional.

An entire generation of fans grew up watching his matches and seeing him win 16 world championships on the main roster. The question on the minds of many fans was whether he would capture number 17 and break the record for most major championships won in WWE.

He entered the Royal Rumble but was the last man thrown out by Jey Uso. Now, his focus is on winning the Elimination Chamber so he can get his guaranteed championship match.

In preparation of his inclusion in the match, the WWE YouTube channel posted another WWE Playlist focusing on the best Elimination Chamber moments of his career. This video will get people fired up for his last chamber match in WWE.

This was a great video showcasing John Cena’s most powerful and inspiring moments while locked inside the chamber. Competing in this type of match isn’t for someone afraid of getting injured. Getting your face smashed into the chains, getting speared into the chains, and jumping oﬀ the top of the pods are some of the things all legal in the match.

In his career, he has won three chamber matches, defeating countless wrestlers in that monstrous steel cage. The video didn’t shy away from showing Cena defeated and beat up inside the Chamber. They could’ve easily put in his best moments and left it at that. Instead, his worst moments are highlighted, including getting eliminated by Braun Strowman in 2018. It shows the highs and lows that are inevitably part of being in Chamber matches.

Overall, this was a nice video showing the various Elimination Chamber matches that John Cena had participated in over his career in WWE.

A lot of wrestlers announce their retirements and then come back, but given how he’s talked about it so far, it seems that this year truly is the last year of John Cena in WWE. Showcasing his best and worst showings in the Chamber chronicles some of the ups and downs he’s faced while in the company.

He’s had a lot of highs, but also some lows in there as well. Showing everything is an appropriate way to show viewers that the road to being a top star isn’t without roadblocks along the way. It also gives people a reminder that the Chamber match is one of the toughest and most brutal matches in WWE.

This video was a great way to hype up John Cena’s final Elimination Chamber match by showing all of the highlights of his past run ins inside the steel cage.