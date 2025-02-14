AEW GRAND SLAM AUSTRALIA PREVIEW (2/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Where: Boondall, Australia at Brisbane Entertainment Centre

How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that approximately 11,000–12,000 tickets had been distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 13,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mariah May vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Cope & Jay White – Brisbane Brawl

Mercedes Mone vs. Harley Cameron – TBS Championship match

Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega – Tag Team match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews – AEW Continental Championship match

