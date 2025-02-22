News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/22 – WKH – News Update: Inside story on Rock’s big Smackdown appearance and who knew what and ramifications, plus WM speculation, Cena’s schedule, Sonya Deville, A&E ratings, more (20 min.)

February 22, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:

  • The inside story on what’s known regarding The Rock’s return to Smackdown, who knew what and when, and what’s next
  • John Cena’s schedule
  • Lilian Garcia visibly upset after near-miss at Smackdown at ringside
  • Sonya Deville reacts to end of her WWE run
  • Ratings news on A&E’s WWE block, NXT, and AEW
  • More

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025