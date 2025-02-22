VIP PODCAST 2/22 – WKH – News Update: Inside story on Rock’s big Smackdown appearance and who knew what and ramifications, plus WM speculation, Cena’s schedule, Sonya Deville, A&E ratings, more (20 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:
- The inside story on what’s known regarding The Rock’s return to Smackdown, who knew what and when, and what’s next
- John Cena’s schedule
- Lilian Garcia visibly upset after near-miss at Smackdown at ringside
- Sonya Deville reacts to end of her WWE run
- Ratings news on A&E’s WWE block, NXT, and AEW
- More
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.