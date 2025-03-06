VIP PODCAST 3/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Cena’s heel turn, could Cena get better movie roles because of turn, Punk’s promo, title belts, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Several questions related to the John Cena heel turn including whether the biggest positive is sparing everyone weeks and weeks of the Jorts Clown babyface promos
- Why is WrestleMania taking place later in April this year?
- Is it a mistake for John Cena’s first heel promo to likely be Raw in Belgium
- Would John Cena acknowledge his real-life friendship with Vince McMahon to get heel heat?
- Was C.M. Punk’s promo on Raw a case for him earning a main event at WrestleMania?
- What’s led to the change in crowd chant culture the last 20 years?
- Why do wrestlers brag about how many times they’ve won a title as if that’s a good thing?
- What is the best set-up for title belts in pro wrestling in terms of number and how they’re defined?
- Could The Rock and John Cena be changing how Hollywood directors look at them in terms of opening up roles as movie villains?
- Do you ever take a night off from watching wrestling?
- Is it going to be tougher for the Cena heel turn to work without the meta aspect that drove boos for The Rock last year?
- Don’t these post-event press conferences do more harm than good?
