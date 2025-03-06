VIP PODCAST 3/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Cena’s heel turn, could Cena get better movie roles because of turn, Punk’s promo, title belts, more (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Several questions related to the John Cena heel turn including whether the biggest positive is sparing everyone weeks and weeks of the Jorts Clown babyface promos

Why is WrestleMania taking place later in April this year?

Is it a mistake for John Cena’s first heel promo to likely be Raw in Belgium

Would John Cena acknowledge his real-life friendship with Vince McMahon to get heel heat?

Was C.M. Punk’s promo on Raw a case for him earning a main event at WrestleMania?

What’s led to the change in crowd chant culture the last 20 years?

Why do wrestlers brag about how many times they’ve won a title as if that’s a good thing?

What is the best set-up for title belts in pro wrestling in terms of number and how they’re defined?

Could The Rock and John Cena be changing how Hollywood directors look at them in terms of opening up roles as movie villains?

Do you ever take a night off from watching wrestling?

Is it going to be tougher for the Cena heel turn to work without the meta aspect that drove boos for The Rock last year?

Don’t these post-event press conferences do more harm than good?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO