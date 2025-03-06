News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/6 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Cena’s heel turn, could Cena get better movie roles because of turn, Punk’s promo, title belts, more (55 min.)

March 6, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Several questions related to the John Cena heel turn including whether the biggest positive is sparing everyone weeks and weeks of the Jorts Clown babyface promos
  • Why is WrestleMania taking place later in April this year?
  • Is it a mistake for John Cena’s first heel promo to likely be Raw in Belgium
  • Would John Cena acknowledge his real-life friendship with Vince McMahon to get heel heat?
  • Was C.M. Punk’s promo on Raw a case for him earning a main event at WrestleMania?
  • What’s led to the change in crowd chant culture the last 20 years?
  • Why do wrestlers brag about how many times they’ve won a title as if that’s a good thing?
  • What is the best set-up for title belts in pro wrestling in terms of number and how they’re defined?
  • Could The Rock and John Cena be changing how Hollywood directors look at them in terms of opening up roles as movie villains?
  • Do you ever take a night off from watching wrestling?
  • Is it going to be tougher for the Cena heel turn to work without the meta aspect that drove boos for The Rock last year?
  • Don’t these post-event press conferences do more harm than good?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025