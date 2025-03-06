VIP PODCAST 3/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Cena heel turn follow-up and updated analysis, AEW Revolution preview and predictions, TV reviews, UFC (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:
- A review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown and this week’s WWE Raw including the John Cena heel turn follow-up and updated analysis
- A review of NXT on The CW
- A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including final AEW Revolution hype
- AEW Revolution preview and predictions
- The latest from UFC
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.