VIP PODCAST 3/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Cena heel turn follow-up and updated analysis, AEW Revolution preview and predictions, TV reviews, UFC (73 min.)

March 6, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

  • A review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown and this week’s WWE Raw including the John Cena heel turn follow-up and updated analysis
  • A review of NXT on The CW
  • A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including final AEW Revolution hype
  • AEW Revolution preview and predictions
  • The latest from UFC

