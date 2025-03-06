VIP PODCAST 3/6 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Cena heel turn follow-up and updated analysis, AEW Revolution preview and predictions, TV reviews, UFC (73 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

A review of last Friday’s WWE Smackdown and this week’s WWE Raw including the John Cena heel turn follow-up and updated analysis

A review of NXT on The CW

A review of AEW Collision and AEW Dynamite including final AEW Revolution hype

AEW Revolution preview and predictions

The latest from UFC

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO