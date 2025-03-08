News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 3/8 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 1 of 2 (2-14-2018): Rousey announcement, Strowman’s comedy segment, Raw and Smackdown talking points, UFC (62 min.)

March 8, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back just over seven years to part two of the Feb. 14, 2018 episode covering these topics:

  • Raw and Smackdown talking points including Fastlane and Elimination Chamber developments
  • Ronda Rousey announcement
  • Braun Strowman’s comedy segment
  • UFC review & preview
  • More

