VIP PODCAST 3/18 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (3-19-2007): Raw Review including Michaels vs. JBL, Cena vs. Benoit in main event, Last Chance MITB Qualifier (33 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the James Caldwell and Greg Parks reviewing that week’s episode of WWE Raw (March 19, 2007) including Shawn Michaels vs. JBL, a Last Chance Money in the Bank qualifier battle royal, Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy, Umaga vs. Eugene, and John Cena vs. Chris Benoit in the main event.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

