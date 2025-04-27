News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 4/27 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Orton confronts Cena in opening segment, TLC match headlines, Aleister Black returns, Tiffany vs. Jade (34 min.)

April 27, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 25 edition of WWE Smackdown which included Randy Orton confronting John Cena in the opening segment, a three-way tag team TLC match main event, the return of Aleister Black, Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, and more.

