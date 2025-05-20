VIP PODCAST 5/20 – Greg Parks Outloud! A look at WWE’s recent NXT releases – The potential reasons and where they might go next (22 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features a look at recent NXT releases, why they may have been released, what they had been doing on TV recently, and what promotions may be interested in their services.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO