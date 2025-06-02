VIP PODCAST 6/2 – The Fix Flashback (4-25-2018): What was actually good about WCW in the last couple years, why Todd was sick of hearing about women being excluded from Saudi Arabia shows, more (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Apr. 25, 2018 episode. Topics include a preview of the WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event, why Todd is sick of hearing about women being excluded from Saudi Arabia shows, NXT live event notes, Impact PPV review, Smackdown review, and Mailbag topics including what was actually good about WCW in their last couple years and was Drew McIntyre’s promo this week better than Roman Reigns’s best promo ever.

