ROH HITS & MISSES (6/5): Frat House brags about their drinking skills, Yuta vs. Solo, Dalton Castle’s pending return announcement, Thunder Rosa and Persephone, Athena vs. Rachel Armstrong, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Leila Grey & Dulce Tormenta vs. Persephone & Thunder Rosa: Hit

Fun opener, crown were invested and it showed off Leila Grey well even in a loss. I’d love to see Persephone vs Tormenta one on one, during the time they were in together they had me on the edge of my seat. Fantastic match to start the show, sets the tone well for the night to come.

Frat House promo with Riccaboni: Miss

Bragging about their drinking skills, while not even bothering to put water in the cups. Bad all around, I try not to be overly negative on any segments but this was awful.

Cole Karter & Griff Garrison vs. Frat House pledges: Miss

Frat House segments are slowly becoming my least favorite segments in all of AEW/ROH TV. This could’ve ended at the pre match beat down and saved it somewhat but it had to drag on. Oh well, it’s a miss.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Persephone and Thunder Rosa promo: Hit

Seemingly a new alliance formed? Not much to it but not much to criticize either.

Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo: Hit

This match was decent, and Solo is a prospect who I have high hopes for in the future in both ROH and AEW even though he’s been around a while already. Wheeler is really being pushed in his ROH appearances, but it’s seemingly fairly directionless as of now. I’d like to see them have him rejoin the Pure title scene or even the world title scene if they’re going to continue to have him be dominant on ROH.

MxMxTV promo announcing Mansoor’s Proving Ground challenge to ROH Champion Bandido: Miss

This just fell flat for me. I do like Taya being involved too, but this segment just felt like it was half baked to me.

Athena vs. Rachel Armstrong: Hit

We all knew Athena was getting the win here, but it was an enjoyable watch to get there at least. I do question why she had her return match against a debuting talent, but it wasn’t bad at all. The real takeaway here though is Thunder Rosa coming out to save Armstrong from the post match beating Athena was handing out on her. I am definitely hoping this sets up Thunder Rosa vs Athena for the title, as that’s a match I’d personally be excited for. Athena is one of the better workers on ROH, but it’s time she drops the title and moves up to AEW’s main shows full time and allow for fresh talent to rise in the ROH Women’s division going forward.

This was the main event, but WAIT! There’s more!

Video package reveals Dalton Castle is returning to ROH: Hit

Dalton Castle is back, after nearly a year away after his torn bicep back in August of last year. This was a bit goofy, but I’m a fan honestly. I have to admit, I was asking myself “What the hell am I watching?”, but this was really unique and well done for what it was. I was wondering the last few weeks how they would choose to reintroduce Castle upon his return, and while a sci-fi repackage wasn’t exactly on my mind for what they may do with him I am excited for more. This will either be really fun and a highlight of ROH TV going forward, or will be a flop that is retconned in months and unable to get over in any meaningful way. My bet is on the former. Bizarre, but in a really good way.