VIP PODCAST 6/5 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-31-2007): Real Deal with Pat McNeill talking WWE Draft Lottery concerns, Vickie Guerrero, Umaga, Hottest Free Agent, Shimmer (35 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from May 31, 2007. PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill analyzes the upcoming WWE Draft Lottery, what’s likely to happen and how WWE can avoid having it be a huge disappointment. Plus other news, including that weekend’s Shimmer tournament, what former Queen of Extreme Francine was up to, Vickie Guerrero’s first big move as Assistant Smackdown General Manager, how far Umaga had fallen down the Raw roster, another title match signed from Slammiversary, and Ring of Honor’s return to the UK. Pat finds out who’s the hottest free agent in the business in the Question of the Week, and Listener Mail.

