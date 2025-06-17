VIP PODCAST 6/17 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams talk the ups and downs of recent creative decisions, then focus on heel turns and the impact of “Training Day” in 2001 (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch VIP series “Catching the Culture,” Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams discuss:
- C.M. Punk’s hypocritical title shot in Saudi Arabia
- Naomi’s incredible character work
- 2001 as a high point of WWE creative
- The shocking heel turn from Stone Cold Steve Austin and its comparison to Cena’s
- The impact of the classic film “Training Day,” which featured a heel turn from Denzel Washington
