VIP PODCAST 7/15 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Seth’s knee, WWE aggressively counter-programming AEW, Charlotte-Alexa, Cody’s comments on Saudi Arabia, Goldberg-Gunther, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

WWE’s aggressive counter-scheduling of PLEs up against AEW events including NXT Heat Wave going up against AEW Forbidden Door next month. Is it predatory or fair-game aggressive competitive strategy or self-destructive or otherwise?

AEW’s strong weekend and comments in entertainment journalism about their TV deal

Thoughts on WWE Evolution with a particular focus on the Charlotte-Alexa dynamic and how well it appears to be working on several levels

How Goldberg’s retirement match went and how it was followed up on and overall how invested WWE was in saying goodbye to Goldberg?

The return of Roman Reigns on Raw

The Seth Rollins knee incident and the latest indications that it’s a work, but a theory on how it will play out on TV

Cody Rhodes’s rationalization for WWE working with Saudi Arabia and how Cody framed politics with outdated terminology that doesn’t really capture the reality of how people look at what’s going on in 2025, plus historical context of bands going to South Africa during apartheid in 1984

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO