AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (7/19): Dustin Rhodes celebration promo after TNT Title win, Ricochet vs. A.R. Fox, Bayne vs. Melo, Colt Cabana beatdown by Death Riders

Greetings! To help you navigate, my Hits are ordered from best to worst. Additionally, each review includes a historical tidbit and a final grade. With that said, let’s dive into this week’s episode.

HITS

DUSTIN RHODES PROMO KEEP STEPPING

Dustin’s first promotional appearance as TNT Champion was amazing. Embracing authenticity, he invoked Dusty’s vigor and the tagline “keep stepping,” which resonates with both new and loyal fans. Using a passionate, unadulterated tone, he was able to reinterpret the TNT Title as a symbol of perseverance and experience.

DEATH RIDERS VIOLENCE

One of the most powerful and violent angles AEW has provided on Collision in recent months was the ambush on Colt Cabana. The Death Riders, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, and Marina Shafir, rushed ringside and violently attacked Cabana as he was commentating in his hometown of Chicago.

MEGAN BAYNE TITLE CONTENDER

Bayne’s execution was crisp, and her ring presence grows each week. Commentary smartly framed her as a future title contender, and this win reinforced that narrative. Tay Melo made Bayne look like a force by selling with urgency and impact. This was a showcase, not just a squash. Bayne is the right pick if AEW wants new stars in the women’s division. This was her most polished performance at Collision.

ALEX WINDSOR DEBUT

While imperfect, Alex Windsor’s win over Taya Valkyrie marked a key Hit for the AEW Women’s Division. Windsor, with minimal U.S. exposure, gained credibility by tapping out a veteran like Valkyrie.

ATHENA STAGE LEFT

The Athena–Toni Storm exchange was tight and compelling. The physicality was brief but effective, avoiding overbooking. Athena retreated through the crowd as Storm stood tall on the balcony, using the venue’s atmosphere.

RUSH vs. SHIBATA

The match told a simple yet powerful story: mutual respect in the face of pain. A well-timed Bull’s Horn was clean, decisive, and earned. Credit to the Chicago crowd for appreciating the nuance here; they didn’t chant or sing, they watched. And that’s a testament to how engaging the match was.

MISSES

COLTEN GUNN POTENTIAL INJURY

Hopefully, Colten Gunn is okay, but it never looks good when a wrestler grabs his knee in the middle of the match.

FINAL SCORE

HITS 6

MISSES 1

FINAL THOUGHTS

Standout performances from Ricochet, Shibata, and Megan Bayne. Dustin’s promo led a compelling TNT Title reset. The show was brought down by weak filler, but the highs more than made up for the lows.

Wrestling History: On this day in 2009, from Orlando, Fla., The Impact Zone hosted TNA’s Victory Road PPV. Taz made his debut for the company when Booker T and Scott Steiner defeated Beer Money Inc. (James Storm & Bobby Roode) to win the TNA Tag Team Championship. Kurt Angle defeated Mick Foley to win the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in the main event

