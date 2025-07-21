VIP PODCAST 7/21 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams talk post-Evolution world and looking forward to Summerslam, then turn to 1994 and take on Jim Carrey and Diesel (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch VIP series “Catching the Culture,” Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams discuss:
- SNME and Evolution
- How Summerslam is shaping up
- The astronomical career of Jim Carrey on the heels of “In Living Color”
- Big Daddy Cool, Diesel, and his parallel rise in fame in 1994
NOTE: Some language may be NSFW.
