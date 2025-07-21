VIP PODCAST 7/21 – Catching the Culture: Cadet & Adams talk post-Evolution world and looking forward to Summerslam, then turn to 1994 and take on Jim Carrey and Diesel (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch VIP series “Catching the Culture,” Kurt Cadet and Chris Adams discuss:

SNME and Evolution

How Summerslam is shaping up

The astronomical career of Jim Carrey on the heels of “In Living Color”

Big Daddy Cool, Diesel, and his parallel rise in fame in 1994

NOTE: Some language may be NSFW.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO