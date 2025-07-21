VIP PODCAST 7/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-15-2007): TNA Victory Road PPV Roundtable with Angle & Samoa Joe vs. Team 3D, Sting & Abyss vs. Styles & Tomko, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault, we jump back 18 years to our Post-PPV Roundtable podcast following the July 15, 2007 TNA Victory Road PPV event featuring James Caldwell & Bruce Mitchell discussing Kurt Angle & Samoa Joe vs. Team 3D with the TNA World Title, X Title, and TNA Tag Titles all at stake, plus Sting & Abyss vs. A.J. Styles & Tomko, Christian Cage vs. Chris Harris, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

