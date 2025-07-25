VIP PODCAST 7/25 – WKH – Hulk Hogan Series, pt. 2: The Birth of Hulkamania in the AWA with historian and author George Schire, what if Hogan didn’t break out as star (55 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller continues his series on Hulk Hogan with various topics and cohosts. This is the first of a two-part conversation with pro wrestling historian George Schire, a former cohost of the “Pro Wrestling Focus” radio show from KFAN in the early 1990s.

This theme focuses on Hulk Hogan’s breakout years from 1981 to 1983 in the AWA when he was brought in as a heel, but was turned babyface by the fans who cheered him and ushered in a new era of what defined a modern babyface main event act. This includes insights from that era, including George’s many conversations with many wrestlers from that time period who worked with Hogan. They chronicle Hogan’s rise in the AWA, disputes with promoter Verne Gagne, Japan commitments complicating things, who helped hone Hogan’s overall promo skills and babyface act, theories on what would have happened had Hogan stayed in the AWA and not signed with the WWF in 1983, and much more.

This is part one and part two will be published tomorrow.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO