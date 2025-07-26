VIP PODCAST 7/26 – WKH – Hulk Hogan Series, pt. 3: George Schire on the possibility of Hogan never leaving the AWA, if not Hogan who would McMahon have built around, more (54 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller continues his series on Hulk Hogan with various topics and cohosts. This is the second of a two-part conversation with pro wrestling historian George Schire, a former cohost of the “Pro Wrestling Focus” radio show from KFAN in the early 1990s.

This theme focuses on the influence of Hulk Hogan in the AWA and conjecture of what it would have taken for the AWA to keep him, a look at what the AWA did to try to patch together a roster that could draw after Hogan left, how long-time fans of that era reacted to someone as different as Hogan was from previous top babyface acts, was Verne a savvy enough promoter to be the victor in a national expansion war, how influential “Superstar” Billy Graham was to Hogan’s character, the circumstances of Hogan’s departure and whether the AWA deceived fans with dates Hogan was advertised for but wasn’t going to make, and more.

Part one of this podcast with George was published yesterday.

