VIP PODCAST 7/28 – Greg Parks Outloud! Taking stock of the WWE main roster women’s divisions, including a critique of current feuds, who’s underutilized, who are the future stars, more; plus brief thoughts on the passing of Hulk Hogan (26 min.)

July 28, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show features, first, brief thoughts on the passing of Hulk Hogan. Then, Greg breaks down the women’s depth charts on Raw and Smackdown after the all-women’s Evolution PPV, with a focus on the current key feuds.

