WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (8/1): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, August 1, 2025

Where: Newark, N.J. at Prudential Center

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,317 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,500 spectators when configured for basketball.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Giulia vs. Zelina Vega – WWE Women’s United States Championship match

Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black

Los Garza (Angel & Berto) to issue an AAA World Tag Team Championship Open Challenge

John Cena and Cody Rhodes to face off

Jelly Roll to appear

