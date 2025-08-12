FREE PODCAST 8/12 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Heydorn talk new TKO media deals, Hangman-MJF, WWE Unreal, Lesnar’s return, Brodido-Bucks, more (142 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media and Sports Illustrated. They cover these topics:

TKO’s new media deals and how it will affect the presentation of major UFC events and how the motivations for both WWE and UFC are changing based on the revenue platforms they’re on now

How TKO’s executives show no passion for pro wrestling as an art form and merely see it as a product to distribute and make money on

John Cena’s way-off-target post-Summerslam promo that showed a selfishness and/or obliviousness to what the top story was and how disrespectful he was (once again) to Cody Rhodes

The Brock Lesnar return decision

Is WWE going too far with the head-to-head competition scheduling of major events against AEW? What is the motivation and is there a downside?

“Hangman” Page as champion and MJF stepping up as a major challenger

The Don Callis Family and the upside of Kyle Fletcher

The state of AEW’s tag team and women’s divisions, what’s working and where there’s still work to be done

WWE Unreal and what the motivations seem to be for producing the series and if it is doing harm

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Email…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO