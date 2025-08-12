AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (8/10): Fletcher defends against Juice in first TNT Title defense, Forbidden Door hype heats up,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

HITS

FLETCHER TNT TITLE BEGINS

This is a match AEW should showcase to explain Fletcher’s rising stock. Tomohiro Ishii hit hard and forced his opponent to prove he belonged. Fletcher never seemed outmatched.

Instead of avoiding the chaos, Fletcher leaned into it after taking an absurd amount of punishment and retaliating with just enough offense to keep Ishii honest. What you want from a championship defense is a decisive, aggressive, and clean finish. An excellent beginning toward reestablishing the feeling for the TNT Title.

VIRGINIA IS FOR HANGMAN

Putting “Hangman” Page in the main event back in Virginia was a no-brainer. The crowd was buzzing the second he stepped in the ring, and he delivered that gritty, real energy AEW lives for. The match struck the perfect balance of intensity and story, showing exactly why Hangman is still one of AEW’s biggest stars.

TRIANGLE OF MADNESS

The Triangle of Madness continues to build momentum, and their latest win only cements that. Thekla, Skye Blue, and Julia Hart are clicking as a unit – bringing a mix of aggression, savvy, and unpredictable energy that’s refreshing in the Women’s Division. They’ve found a perfect balance between intimidation and smart storytelling, and their continued victories are making it clear AEW intends to keep pushing them as a dominant force. If they keep this up, the Triangle of Madness could quickly become the most compelling faction in the Women’s Division.

RICOCHET’S MOMENTUM

Ricochet’s win built real momentum. The story is about his joining Gates of Agony, where he blends speed and power for AEW. If AEW highlights their contrast instead of blending them, GOA could become one of the most dynamic trios.

ATHENA BY THE NUMBERS

AEW made the right call with “Athena by the Numbers.” Too often, dominance is just something we’re told, but the segment’s stats made it real. Her actual streak and title defenses offer fans a clear reason to value her reign and added urgency for challengers. Simple, effective storytelling – and it worked.

PAUL WALTER HAUSER

Paul Walter Hauser on AEW commentary isn’t just a random pick, it’s a smart play to pull in casual fans. He’s got enough mainstream buzz that people outside wrestling will tune in for his take. His humor and fresh perspective add something new without overshadowing the vets. AEW needs this kind of crossover if it wants to grow beyond the hardcore bubble.

MISSES

MEGAN BAYNE’S PUSH

Credit where credit is due, Megan Bayne receives regular TV time week after week because it’s difficult to remain prominent in AEW’s crowded women’s division. She puts up a lot of effort, looks the part, and AEW clearly finds something in her. The issue? There isn’t any clear plan for her future. She’s accumulating victories and screen time, but without a clear plot or guidance, all of that momentum might quickly fade.

QUANTITY OVER MOMENTUM

This show had a lot packed into it. The great matches would have had more breathing room if the card had been leaner. It indicates that the tempo is still not regularly set.

FINAL SCORE

HITS 6

MISSES 2

FINAL THOUGHTS

There were more hits than misses in this week’s AEW Collision. The plots of Forbidden Door advanced, and the women’s division at last gained significant traction. Yes, there are still moments when the rhythm falters; several of the undercard matches seemed hurried or unmemorable, and some of the segments should have been tighter to keep the action going. However, AEW has demonstrated that it is paying attention and is capable of putting on a more deliberate and targeted performance. Although collisions aren’t flawless, they are a useful product when quality is given precedence over quantity.

Wrestling History: On this day in 1999, in a Monday Night Raw program, Chris Jericho finally made his debut. Chris Jericho announced that Y2J has arrived at the WWF as the weeks-long “Countdown To The Millennium” hit zero in the middle of a promo by The Rock.

