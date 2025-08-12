NXT TV RESULTS (8/12): Wells’s live report on Femi & Williams & Evans & Moose vs. DarkState, Nia Jax vs. Lash Legend, Hendry vs. Dempsey, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AUGUST 12, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Corey Graves, Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-We got shots from last week’s show, leading to this week’s eight-man tag match as well as the Jax-Legend match.

-Ava caught up with Hank & Tank. They want a shot at DarkState, but Ava told them not to interfere because they’ll get a match at Heatwave. Ava had something in her eye and Hank & Tank kept thinking it meant she was subtly trying to tell them to interfere in the match tonight. Bizarre scene to open the show.

(1) LASH LEGEND vs. NIA JAX

Booker T said Jax has many, many more championship reigns in her. Great. The two locked up to an early stalemate. Jax blocked Legend a few times in a corner, then missed in another. Legend laid in some blocks and rights. An early dueling chant was only about 65% Legend at most. Legend put Jax in a corner but Jax trapped her in a guillotine to get back into it. Jax dumped Legend and went out, but the outside fight went nowhere and they reentered. The two blocked some shots and Jax put Legend on the apron. Legend beat Jax’s head into one turnbuckle, then another. She draped Jax between the top two ropes and laid in some throat shots. Back inside, hip attack and a bigsplash by Legend got two.

Legend went for a body slam and got thwarted. They put each other down with simultaneous clotheslines and they sold on the mat for a minute. I guess that was good enough for an “NXT” chant. Legend booted Jax through the ropes and to the floor, and the match went to split-screen with Jax stalling on the outside. [c]

Jax controlled throughout the break and she hit a Samoan drop for two. Lash hit her deadlift slam behind her back and there was apparently a “holy sh*t” chant that the network censored for quite a while. Jax put a thumb to Legend’s eye, hit her with a super awkward body attack, and then hit a splash. Legend bailed to the outside and Jax followed her out. They fought near the barricade on the announce table side, where the steps were separated sometime during the break. Legend walked Jax up the steps and tried to suplex her onto the announce table. She ended up attempting a kind of belly-to-belly, and of course her back gave out and she fell backward, so both of them went through the table. There’s another long censor job.

The announcer started to count. Jax got in early and Legend made it in at nine. Jax made an open-mouthed “shocked” face that made it look like she’d never been asked once in her career to make shock look real. Legend hit a body slam for two. Legend went up in a corner, and Jax followed. They jockeyed ther and Legend snuck underneath and wanted a powerslam, but Jax landed on her with the A-NIA-Lator, then did a proper one for the win.

WINNER: Nia Jax at 12:51.

(Wells’s Analysis: I understand they don’t need to be hasty to pass the torch here, and certainly they don’t need to pull the trigger on Legend beating Jax on NXT, but yikes, Jax is just struggling so much to have a decent match at this point. It did seem to have the desired effect of Legend impressing the crowd in defeat, though, so there’s that)

-Kelly Kincaid talked to all four members of DarkState, who all got brief mic time to promote the eight-man tonight as well as the tag team championship match at Heatwave. Shugars specifically mentioned taking the championships, but I don’t know if that’s a spoiler that he’s in the match or if they’re just speaking as a unit. [c]

-Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice arrived. They ran into EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kali Armstrong, who didn’t get a line, as she was trying to find more opposition. She also passed through Chantel Monroe, though they didn’t name her. She ran into Kendal Grey, whom she called Kendal Blue before consulting a list Alba Fyre was holding, and said Grey could face Fyre tonight.

(2) JOE HENDRY vs. CHARLIE DEMPSEY (w/Wren Sinclair)

“We believe” chant. The reactions aren’t what they were at first, but they’ve recovered from Hendry being in a feud with Trick Williams for now. Hendry hit an early hip toss to cheers. Dempsey took down Hendry and the two went to a series of grappling reversals for a good minute or so. Hendry looked more at home in the environment than I was expecting. Hendry hit a hip toss that finally got some separation and he soaked up some cheers. Wren Sinclair looked impressed.

They ran the ropes, and Hendry put down Dempsey with a double ax-handle. Fisherman’s suplex, floatover and second, then into a guillotine by Dempsey. Nice transitions. He hopped up for more torque, but Hendry managed a suplex to break. Hendry threw some rights and nailed a lariat. Fall-away slam by Hendry, who fired up the crowd and did his taunt, which the cameraman kind of screwed up by going in on his midsection, then correcting to go up to his face.

Backslides by both guys. Delayed chokeslam (“The Standing Ovation”) by Hendry finished.

WINNER: Joe Hendry at 3:58.

(Wells’s Analysis: Nice chain wrestling between these two. Dempsey seems like he should have caught fire to some degree and be higher on the card, but on the other hand, I don’t know exactly who to sacrifice to get him there. Hendry’s rehab job is going well)

-Josh Briggs walked through the back and he’s up next. [c]

-Kelani Jordan & Lola Vice sparred in the locker room. Vice said she was on a roll and tonight’s match is a huge opportunity. Jordan said she’s been “this close” to a Women’s Title match. Jaida Parker broke up the touchy session and said she’s got next.

-Josh Briggs headed out to the ramp with a huge smile on his face to boos. He went into the ring and did a taunt up on the corner. He said the crowd’s boos mean nothing, because he sees what they cheer. He said when someone shows you who they really are, believe them. He said Inamura said he was his friend, but he was selfish. He said Inamura only cared about his big plan to become NXT Champion. The boos are deafening here; they might really have something with Briggs at last. He said there was no honor in NXT, and he’s not a man of honor, but a man of mayhem. He said he’s not champion, and it’s because of Inamura. “Shut the hell up” chant. He said the only way to survive in NXT is to fight dirty. He said next week they need to put Inamura’s honor on the line in a Philadelphia Street Fight.

Inamura’s music played him to the ring. He said Briggs was his friend, but now he’s…how do you say in English?…a jackass. The crowd ate it up and chanted “He’s a jackass.” He said in the Philadelphia Street Fight, the honor will be in…beating you. He threw a right and the two brawled around. Some lower-level Evolve guys acted as security, and Briggs went out near them, and Inamura hit his frog splash on the huge pile of dudes.

-Up next, it’s time to find out what Jordynne Grace has to say in a sit-down interview. [c]

-Vic promoted the show in Philadelphia next week and said it’ll have a lot of Heatwave implications.

-Earlier today, Jordynne Grace sat down with Kelly Kincaid. She’s cleared now. She said that Blake Monroe is right about some things, because Grace avoided mirrors much of her life because she didn’t like what she saw. She said the real battle is with her mind, and her self-worth. Kincaid said a lot of women can relate to that. Grace acknowledged that she let her guard down against Blake Monroe, and she tried to reach out because she was was an outsider. She said Monroe tears down other women to try to feel taller. She said to all the little Jordynnes out there, real strength doesn’t lie in someone else’s weekend. She said she wouldn’t be getting into the ring for revenge, it would be to remind her that champions come in all looks, shapes and sizes.

-Blake Monroe was with Ava. Blake said she couldn’t believe Grace thought she was insecure. Ava said she could. Ava said Grace and Monroe will meet face to face next week.

-We got a recap of Impact where Fatal Influence got involved with some of the Knockouts. Fallon Henley answered a couple of Jacy Jayne’s questions for her as the faction continues to snipe with each other. Henley pointed out the screen behind them, which showed that Masha Slamovich and Ash By Elegance were (separately) arriving at the show. Jayne wanted to know why. Shortly after, Fatal Influence made their entrance ahead of the coming tag match. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-The makeshift team that’s facing DarkState met in the locker room. Oba Femi tried to fire them up, although Trick Williams was just messing around on his phone behind them. Trick said all three of them would be taking an L soon, but they’ll take care of business tonight. Hank & Tank walked into the scene with half-masks, pretending poorly to be exterminators looking for bugs. Rob Stone hurried them away.

(3) KELANI JORDAN & LOLA VICE vs. FATAL INFLUENCE (Fallon Henley & Jacy Jayne) (w/Jazmyn Nyx)

Ash By Elegance, with The Personal Concierge, watched from the crowd, as did Masha Slamovich. Jordan tominated Henley early with some quick offense, and Vice tagged in and booted Henley on the back for two. Jayne tagged in and missed a pump kick, and Vice took control. Jayne grappled out of trouble but Vice rolled her into a near-Anaconda Vise but Jayne rolled her up to break. Henley tagged herself in and booted Vice, and Jayne nailed her once as well. Henley and Jayne cut off the ring and worked Vice over. Jayne hit a standing senton for two, then booted Vice’s head dismissively.

Jayne rolled up Vice for two, but Vice snatched her into a sleeper. Jayne frantically wagged about until she got free. Vice made the tag to Jordan, and the babyfaces hit some stereo spots on Fatal Influence. Action spilled outside and Jordan got triple-teamed by Fatal Influence heading into split-screen. [c]

Jordan was playing face in peril until she hopped to avoid a charge and rolled up Jayne for two. Jayne managed a short lariat for two. Jayne worked over Jordan in a corner, but Jordan athletically found her way to her corner for Vice to tag. Vice controlled both and took ages doing her “I’m a Latina” hip attack. With the time she took it really made the heels look like they were overselling, a la The Worm. Jordan tagged in and hit a leg drop on Henley for two. Jordan set up Henley near a corner, but the other Fatal Influence members got involved and the distraction caused a double-team and cover for two, with Vice drilling into the pile to break the count.

Jordan and Jayne exchanged rights, then kicks. Jordan caught her with a rollup for two. Jayne countered a cutter into a wristlock takedown in an innovative spot. Jordan laid out Jayne and covered, but everyone got involved shortly after. The ref got hung up with Jazmyn Nyx, allowing Vice to hit a backfist on Jayne. Split-legged moonsault finished for Jordan.

WINNERS: Kelani Jordan & Lola Vice at 12:06.

(Wells’s Analysis: Pretty good stuff here, and the finish allows both faces to claim they should be the one to get the next shot. Meanwhile, Slamovich was hanging nearby waiting for her shot at the TNA Knockouts Championship also.)

-In a promoted pre-taped segment, Jasper Troy called out Ricky Saints, saying he reminds him of the skill players he protected as a lineman in football, who were all looks and style, while they were nothing without him blocking them. That’s kind of a cool angle. I remain only mildly sold on him, but it’s a step in the right direction. [c]