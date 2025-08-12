VIP PODCAST 8/12 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (Early August 2007): Wade Keller Hotlines including latest on Congress investigating WWE, Jeff Hardy, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the daily Wade Keller Hotlines for August 7-9. The following are the updates and the theme of each:

-TUESDAY – AUGUST 7 (Various News Items including the latest on congresses investigation into WWE after Benoit Family Tragedy, Jeff Hardy news, a reference to MySpace, and more)

-WEDNESDAY – AUGUST 8 (Guest Marc Warzecha: WWE comedy evaluated)

-THURSDAY – AUGUST 9 (Guest Marc Warzecha: TNA comedy evaluated)

