PARKS’S TAKE: WWE may have found its new on-screen power couple in Chelsea Green and Ethan Page

WWE may have found its new on-screen power couple.

The last two weeks, Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice have shown up on NXT TV, where she has found an ally in Ethan Page. They’ve bonded over their shared Canadian heritage, but more than that, their characters have shown an interesting chemistry that seems worth exploring further. WWE may be seeing this as well as they’re already scheduled together for a segment next Tuesday night.

In this current iteration, we’ve never really seen Green interact with a like-minded male partner. Her character is based on an ego that exceeds her ability, and Page’s nickname is “All Ego,” so they certainly have that in common. The great thing is, WWE doesn’t have to go in a romantic direction with them, though that may be hard for creative to pass up. I believe the relationship can work (read: be entertaining) even without that aspect coming into play.

Green’s appearances in NXT have given her something to do when not being utilized on the main roster. She is a talent worth featuring, so I’m glad they found a role for her on Tuesdays, though I’d imagine that’s short-term. Page should have a future on the main roster and that could be as a business partner of sorts of Green.

The combination of Page and Green have a host of intriguing possibilities and would do well to keep both in the limelight. Whether on NXT or the main roster, I hope this is a duo that WWE keeps together over the long haul.