WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Dominik & Americano vs. Styles & Lee, Iyo vs. Perez, Becky vs. Dupri, Punk & Knight vs. Breakker & Reed, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Speaking for the first time since being cashed in on by Seth Rollins at Summerslam, C.M. Punk opened Raw this week. As he dove into what he plans on doing to get revenge on Rollins, he was interrupted by LA Knight. As Punk interfered in Knight’s title match with Rollins last week that resulted in him being disqualified, Knight wasn’t shy about pointing that out. While he agreed that Punk deserves a title shot, he maintained that it should be after he gets one first. This led to a heated back and forth between them that was interrupted by Paul Heyman.

Despite wanting to get their hands on Rollins, Punk & Knight would have to settle for his stablemates Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed in the show’s main event. By the time the night was over, we had our answer to whom the next challenger (or challengers) for Rollins’ title will be. In addition to that, we had a fun tag team match, a thriller between Iyo Sky and Roxanne Perez, and a women’s Intercontinental Title defense by Becky Lynch.

Dominik Mysterio & El Grande Americano vs. A.J. Styles & Dragon Lee

Latest developments:

At Summerslam, Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against A.J. Styles after hitting him with his boot. The following Monday on Raw, Dominik went one on one with Dragon Lee in a non-title match. During the match, El Grande Americano came out to distract the referee. In addition to that, two more men under the Americano mask interfered, which led to Dominik picking up the win. After the match, Styles came out for revenge on Dominik before Dominik was able to escape.

This week, Dominik teamed up with Americano to take on Styles & Lee. At one point, Lee monkey flipped Dominik the arms of Styles, who then dropped him with a Styles Clash. As Lee went to the top rope, he was pushed off by Americano. Americano pulled out a piece of metal to put in his mask before Styles kicked him and caused him to drop it. Dominik caught it and then put a mask on with the piece of metal in it as he head-butted Styles, which allowed Americano to roll him up to get the win.

Analysis:

Getting these four in the ring together had all the ingredients for a fun tag match, which is exactly what we got. Even though Dominik has been getting cheered lately, he showed here why he’s still one of the best heels in the company. The way he put on a mask in order to put the piece of metal in it to cheat was a brilliant finish. With him doing what he did to Styles to cause him to lose the match, there’s a Summerslam rematch between them that we’re going to get sooner than later. As great as Dominik has been with the IC Title, the fact that he keeps outsmarting Styles could be a sign that Styles may get the last laugh in this feud.

What was a little surprising was the fact that multiple El Grande Americano’s didn’t show up again. After what happened in the last two weeks, it felt as if they were going to continue to build on that here. Even though that didn’t happen, at least the character got to shine by getting the pin on Styles. Crazy how this storyline started as a joke that we thought would only be short term and five months later, it doesn’t feel like there’s any end in sight to it. As weird as it is and as much as it’s not the same without Chad Gable, this storyline still deserves at least another month to play out with this new direction before everyone writes it off completely.

Grade: B

Sami Zayn vs. Rusev

Latest developments:

Last week, Rusev went one on one with Sheamus in a match that ended in a double count out. Despite that, the two of them continued to brawl throughout the ringside area and were seen fighting backstage throughout the night. An interview backstage with Sami Zayn was interrupted by the two of them brawling and Rusev hit Sami in the face in the middle of it all. This resulted in a match being made for this week between Sami and Rusev. Before Raw this week, Sami made a stop in his hometown of Montreal last Friday for Smackdown where he defeated United States Champion Solo Sikoa in a non-title match.

Sending a message to Sheamus, Rusev hit Sami with the Ten Beats of Bodhran. Sami quickly rebounded with the Exploder into the corner but as he was setting up for the Helluva Kick, he was pulled out of the ring and attacked by Solo’s MFTs to end the match on a disqualification. As Solo Sikoa was also there shouting out orders, Talla Tonga hit Sami with a knee to the face before officials came to escort them all away. As Rusev attempted to get back up outside the ring, he was hit with a knee to the face by Sheamus. Sheamus attacked officials who attempted to break things up and the two foes fought through the audience to end the segment.

Analysis:

This was a match with a lot of potential that got wasted for another lame DQ finish. The action was fine for how long it lasted, but it ended before it could really kick into the next gear. After Sami defeated Solo last week, it was obvious that Solo and the MFT were going to make him their target. If we needed any more proof that the brand split doesn’t matter, we’re getting it right here with this feud. Although a feud between Sami and Solo has some intrigue on paper considering their past together in the Bloodline, what we’ve seen of it so far doesn’t feel like it’s anything worth getting excited about.

What we also got from this was another wild brawl between Rusev and Sheamus. These brawls the two of them have had in recent weeks have really added another fun layer to their feud. With their feud escalating into these wild brawls recently, it feels like the best way to blow it off is with some form of No Holds Barred match. Giving them free range to beat the hell out of each other would be the most fitting way to put this long feud to bed. Whether it happens at Clash in Paris or Raw within the next few weeks, their last match under those circumstances has the potential to be a legit Match of the Year candidate.

Grade: C

Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez

Latest developments:

Originally, Iyo Sky was scheduled to challenge Naomi for the Women’s World Championship this week. It was revealed Monday afternoon that Naomi wasn’t medically cleared to compete, and the match was called off. As Iyo was backstage talking to Adam Pearce, she was interrupted by Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez. After the two of them taunted her, Iyo requested a match with Perez. Pearce agreed to Iyo’s request and the match was made official for later in the night.

Iyo regained the advantage in the second half of the match with a top rope Missile Dropkick and running knees to the face as Perez was against the turnbuckle, but it still wasn’t enough to put her away. Perez rebounded with a top rope Hurricanrana and running knees to the back of Iyo’s head, but Iyo kicked out. Iyo later took out Perez & Raquel with a Springboard Moonsault outside the ring after Raquel attempted to interfere and as she went to finish Perez off with the Over the Moonsault, Perez put her feet up. As Raquel had the referee distracted, Asuka & Kairi Sane came out and held Perez for Iyo to attack her until Perez ducked out of the way and pushed Iyo into both of them. Perez then rolled up Perez and pulled the tights to pick up the win.

Analysis:

As unfortunate as it is that we didn’t get the Women’s World Championship match that was advertised originally, this match was one hell of a consolation prize. In a show that was carried predominately by the wrestling, this was the best match of the night. This was by far the biggest win Perez has had since joining the main roster and a strong rebound from losing the women’s Tag Team Titles. Considering the dissension now being teased between Iyo and the Kabuki Warriors, having them in a way cost her the match was the perfect way to play into the finish. From the argument she had with them backstage after combined with Rhea Ripley later warning Iyo about them, it’s obvious we’re heading for that tag team match at some point.

Another major question coming out of this is the condition of Naomi. Considering that they never said why she wasn’t cleared to wrestle, it feels like it could be something serious. While it could possibly be an injury, there’s also a chance that she could be pregnant. If whatever the issue is ends up being something that keeps her out for a long while, it would be the worst timing as she’s in the middle of the best year of her career. While it would be unfortunate for her to have to forfeit the title when she literally just won it, it would create an interesting scenario to see who gets the title next.

Grade: A

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Acknowledging WWE” with Javier Machado, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

Latest developments:

Last week, women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch was in the ring cutting a promo before being interrupted by Nikki Bella. After Becky insulted Nikki about her past relationship with John Cena, Nikki challenged her to a match. As Becky was about to respond, she sucker punched Nikki. Later backstage, Natalya along with Maxxine Dupri & Akira Tozawa confronted Becky as Natalya challenged her to a match for this week. While Becky accepted the challenge, it was for a match against Maxxine instead.

This week, Becky defended her title against Maxxine in a match where Maxxine reversed a Manhandle Slam into a Stunner. Maxxine continued to build momentum with an Ankle Lock and a Cross Body for a near fall. Maxxine hit Becky with a spin kick and she rolled up Becky for a pin, but Becky reversed it into her own roll up that the referee didn’t count since she had her hand on the rope. Maxxine rolled up Becky again, but Becky reversed it into the Disarmher that forced Maxxine to tap out. After the match as Natalya checked on Maxxine, Becky kicked Natalya in the face before she left the ring.

Latest developments:

While the outcome to this match was never in doubt, it was still entertaining. Maxxine played the underdog role well here and it’s clear to see how much she’s improved in the ring. With Natalya initially challenging Becky last week and then getting kicked by her this week, it’s likely that we’re getting that match as soon as next week. Funny enough, that match will be the first singles match involving Natalya on TV since she’s signed her new deal. Considering her recent work in Bloodsport and the good matches she’s had with Becky in the past, their upcoming match has all the ingredients to be incredible.

As great as that will be to watch, all of this is simply being used to build up to the eventual meeting between Becky and Nikki. From how hot that segment was between them last week, there’s a lot that they can do with this storyline that could justify even stretching it beyond just one PLE match. Although Nikki wasn’t on the show this week, it would only make sense for her to show up after the match between Becky and Natalya to get revenge. From the work she was doing with Lyra, Bayley, and now in this feud with Nikki, Becky is arguably the best heel on the entire show. With that being said, it doesn’t feel like she’s losing that women’s IC Championship anytime soon.

Grade: B-

C.M. Punk & L.A. Knight vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Latest developments:

Last week, C.M. Punk attacked World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins during his title defense against L.A. Knight as he was about to Curb Stomp him on the floor to end the match on a disqualification. This week, Punk came out to cut a promo about Rollins before he was interrupted by Knight. As the two of them argued over what happened the week before, they were interrupted by Paul Heyman. Heyman then challenged Punk & Knight to face Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed for later in the night. Punk accepted on both their behalf as Breakker attempted to confront them before being stopped by Heyman & Reed.

Punk hit an Elbow Drop from the top rope onto Breakker after getting the hot tag and as he was setting up for the GTS, he was attacked by Rollins to end the match on a disqualification. As Rollins, Breakker & Reed attacked Punk & Knight, Jey Uso came out with a chair and hit Breakker with it in the aisle way followed by Reed inside the ring. Adam Pearce then came out and announced that Rollins will defend his title against Punk, Knight, and Jey in a Four-Way at Clash in Paris. Punk, Knight, and Jey brawled with each other in the ring after the announcement and as Punk went for a GTS on Knight, he was pushed off into a Speak by Breakker. Breakker then hit Knight with a Spear outside the ring, Reed hit Jey with a Tsunami, and Rollins hit Curb Stomps onto Knight, Jey, and Punk to end the show.

Analysis:

For the fourth straight week, the main event of Raw had a non finish. This entire angle at the end of the show this week was just a carbon copy from last week with the exception of the title match announcement and Jey Uso being out there instead of Roman Reigns. As fun as the post match chaos was last week, it just didn’t feel like anything special here. As popular as Jey is, it feels like he’s being thrown into this upcoming title match at Clash in Paris just so that they can have him on the show (and possibly take the losing fall). With the main story really being between Rollins, Punk, and Knight, adding Jey into the mix doesn’t feel necessary.

Although it hasn’t been announced, we’re likely going to get Reed against Reigns at Clash in Paris. With Reed wearing both pairs of sneakers that he stole from Reigns around his neck when he comes out and his new “Tribal Thief” nickname, it really feels like they’re on to something with this. Although this stable led by Rollins is designed more to get Breakker to the next level, Reed has more than held up his end of it. While he probably won’t defeat Reigns when they face each other, to have a match with him on a PLE would be a huge boost for him. As Reigns will likely return next week to build for that match, hopefully it will lead to a different ending to the show than the repetitive ones we’ve been seeing recently.

Grade: B-