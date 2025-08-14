WWE NXT Ratings Report (8/12): Viewership and key demo data, 10-week average, comparisons to past three years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (8/12) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 728,000 viewers, compared to 740,000 the prior week and the 675,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 691,000.

One year ago this week, NXT drew 617,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 611,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 680,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 678,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 723,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 615,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.17 rating, compared to 0.16 and 0.16 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.16.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.17 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.19 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

Three years ago, it drew a 0.25 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.20.

The announced matches and segments were…

Oba Femi & Trick Williams & Je’Von Evans & Moose vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox & Saquon Shugars & Osiris Griffin & Cutler James) – Eight-Man Tag Team match

Nia Jax vs. Lash Legend

Joe Hendry vs. Charlie Dempsey

Kelani Jordan & Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley

