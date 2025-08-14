News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 8/14 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-2-2007): McNeill talks WWE Raw ratings plummeting, TNA’s ladder match, ROH’s West Coast debut, Jeff Hardy, Lashley (26 min.)

August 14, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Aug. 2, 2007 featuring McNeill discussing these topics:

  • WWE Raw ratings plummet
  • TNA puts a big ladder match on television
  • We have a Bull Buchanan sighting
  • ROH announces its debut on the West Coast
  • WWE shuffles its house show lineups due to the loss of Jeff Hardy and Bobby Lashley
  • A former TNA wrestler might have just screwed up his chance to sign with WWE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025