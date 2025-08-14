VIP PODCAST 8/14 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-2-2007): McNeill talks WWE Raw ratings plummeting, TNA’s ladder match, ROH’s West Coast debut, Jeff Hardy, Lashley (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Aug. 2, 2007 featuring McNeill discussing these topics:

WWE Raw ratings plummet

TNA puts a big ladder match on television

We have a Bull Buchanan sighting

ROH announces its debut on the West Coast

WWE shuffles its house show lineups due to the loss of Jeff Hardy and Bobby Lashley

A former TNA wrestler might have just screwed up his chance to sign with WWE

