VIP PODCAST 8/14 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-2-2007): McNeill talks WWE Raw ratings plummeting, TNA’s ladder match, ROH’s West Coast debut, Jeff Hardy, Lashley (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Aug. 2, 2007 featuring McNeill discussing these topics:
- WWE Raw ratings plummet
- TNA puts a big ladder match on television
- We have a Bull Buchanan sighting
- ROH announces its debut on the West Coast
- WWE shuffles its house show lineups due to the loss of Jeff Hardy and Bobby Lashley
- A former TNA wrestler might have just screwed up his chance to sign with WWE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.