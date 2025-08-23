VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #875 (August 20, 2005): Backstage games leading to Hogan vs. Michaels at Summerslam, Molly Holly Torch Talk, Mitchell seeks one Jarrett fan

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #875 cover-dated August 20, 2005: The cover story looks at the final hype for the Shawn Michaels vs. Hulk Hogan match and the potential directions the match could go based on backstage happenings so far… Part one of the Nora “Molly Holly” Greenwald “Torch Talk” with her thoughts on how women are portrayed in WWE… “The Perspective with James Caldwell” premieres with analysis of one major area of WWE’s business that isn’t reaching its potential… Mitchell’s Memo features the results of Bruce Mitchell’s Quest to find a Jeff Jarrett fan… In-depth coverage of TNA’s Sacrifice PPV including Keller’s Match Report with star ratings, Roundtable Reviews, and Reader Reax… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, Top Five Stories of the Week, The Raw Big Story, The Smackdown Big Story, The OVW Big Story, The TNA Impact Big Story, Backtrack, ROH Live Event Report, and more…

