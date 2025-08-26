VIP PODCAST 8/26 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-10-2007): Keller & Mitchell on Vince McMahon’s return to TV, Pacman Jones in TNA, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 10, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

TOPICS IN THE NEWS

Vince McMahon’s return to TV, what his words probably mean, whether the strategy he chose was the right approach, how it will affect storylines going forward, a discussion of the ramifications of the rumored direction of the paternity angle, and more regarding Mr. McMahon

WWE stories of the week from Raw, Smackdown, and ECW.

TNA’s week including Pacman Jones, the overbooked convoluted Impact, a preview of Hard Justice, and more

