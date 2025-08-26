News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 8/26 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-10-2007): Keller & Mitchell on Vince McMahon’s return to TV, Pacman Jones in TNA, more (123 min.)

August 26, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 10, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

TOPICS IN THE NEWS

  • Vince McMahon’s return to TV, what his words probably mean, whether the strategy he chose was the right approach, how it will affect storylines going forward, a discussion of the ramifications of the rumored direction of the paternity angle, and more regarding Mr. McMahon
  • WWE stories of the week from Raw, Smackdown, and ECW.
  • TNA’s week including Pacman Jones, the overbooked convoluted Impact, a preview of Hard Justice, and more

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025