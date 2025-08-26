VIP PODCAST 8/26 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (8-10-2007): Keller & Mitchell on Vince McMahon’s return to TV, Pacman Jones in TNA, more (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Aug. 10, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
TOPICS IN THE NEWS
- Vince McMahon’s return to TV, what his words probably mean, whether the strategy he chose was the right approach, how it will affect storylines going forward, a discussion of the ramifications of the rumored direction of the paternity angle, and more regarding Mr. McMahon
- WWE stories of the week from Raw, Smackdown, and ECW.
- TNA’s week including Pacman Jones, the overbooked convoluted Impact, a preview of Hard Justice, and more
