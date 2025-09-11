10 YRS AGO – NXT TV Report (9-2-2015): Regal introduces two new faces on this episode who made a splash on this week’s show, Dusty Classic Tag Tournament

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE NXT Results

September 2, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] The big news for tonight is the kick-off of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament. Neville has announced his intention to participate, and William Regal has paired Baron Corbin with Rhyno to face The Ascension. I am assuming that a shot at the Tag Team Titles is the prize. It sounds like Byron Saxton is missing from commentary.

The Ascension are out to a big pop. Corey Graves says that NXT is “where they belong.” That… well… yes. “Don’t go back!” from the crowd. In other Ascension news, original Ascension member Kenneth Cameron (Bram in TNA) got himself arrested for an alleged series of pretty ugly acts, similar to what got him released from NXT in the first place. It’s part of TNA’s track record hiring someone with a history when there are plenty of other options, and then getting burned by it.

1 – THE ASCENSION (VIKTOR & KONNOR) vs. RHYNO & BARON CORBIN – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament match

Viktor manages early offense against Viktor, then tags Konnor. Corbin tags himself in against Konnor, and Rhyno gives him a bit of stink eye. Double shoulder block from The Ascension lets them isolate Corbin. “Yah!” kicks in the corner to the crowd’s delight. One more “yah!” Double team action lets Corbin tag in Rhyno as Viktor recovers on the outside.

Viktor takes a breather, then manages to put Rhyno in the corner, but Rhyno surprises Viktor with a shoulder. On commentary, Brennan puts Rhyno over for having heart. Viktor gets a boot up in the the corner, but Corbin stuffs Viktor for a two count. STO draws a double tag. Konnor takes out Corbin and Rhyno, then dodges a Gore and hits a flapjack. Fall of Man is set up, but Corbin distracts them, letting Rhyno win with a Gore.

WINNERS: Baron Corbin & Rhyno in 5:38. Surprisingly enjoyable match. NXT is indeed where The Ascension belongs.

Backstage, Devin Taylor interviews Neville. His partner is Solomon Crowe. Neville talks up his relationship with Dusty Rhodes, then Crowe says that partnering with Neville is has him pumped up, and he feels great about his chances. He calls his shot “like Babe Ruth” and runs off. Neville thinks he is weird.

Nia Jax video – she promises to work harder than anyone else. Greatness is her destiny.

[Q2] Alexa Bliss comes out for a rare singles matches since joining Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy.

2 – BLUE PANTS vs. ALEXA BLISS

Bliss just clobbers Blue Pants out of the bell. Full mount then a cover for one. Bliss heels it up as she locks in an armbar. Bliss steps on Blue Pants’s head. “Blue… Pants rocks!” in the crowd. “I got this!” says Blue Pants as she tries to rally.

Blue Pants rolls herself over to try a pair of covers on Bliss. Northern Lights suplex into a cover for two. Back flip into double knees from Bliss, then the Sparkle Splash ends it.

WIINNER: Alexa Bliss in 3:30. I was actually hoping to see Blue Pants get a win here.

Backstage, William Regal has a team of new faces in his office. Tyler Breeze interrupts and decides he doesn’t care who they are. Breeze says he “needs” to win. He thanks Regal for the match against Jushin Liger, but Regal is angry that Breeze interrupted him, and announces the new faces as Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. That’s huge. Regal books them against Breeze and a partner of his choice… and picks Bull Dempsey. Breeze gets mad for a moment, then doesn’t care because he will win no matter what. Gargano and Ciampa are looking forward to beating Breeze’s face in.

“Last Week” Emma reminds us that the “Divas Revolution” started at NXT with her and Paige.

3 – APOLLO CREWS vs. MARTIN STONE

Crews easily dominates with power and agility. Stone suddenly turns it around. He poses and mocks Crews. Weak looking hold from Stone. Crews then jumps over a powerslam and hits an enziguiri. He fires up. Jumping clothesline, then Crews kips up. Gorilla Press and a standing moonsault ends it.

WINNER: Apollo Crews in 2:56. Crews is amazing.

Backstage with Devin Taylor. She interviews Jason Jordan and Chad Gable. Jordan denies that they are the underdogs and Gable gets arrogant.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Good job with Gable shaking out the corniness that initially made him a bit of a crowd favorite, and heeling it up. ]

[Q3] Quick interview with NXT champion Finn Balor. He can’t wait to take NXT to Texas, then he introduces his partner for the Tag Team Tournament. It’s Samoa Joe. Joe asks Balor, “Are you ready?” Balor is ready.

Side note – the banter between Graves and Brennan is a bit more aggressive without Saxton to take the brunt of Graves’s abuse.

4 – BILLIE KAY vs. EVA MARIE

Marie jumps over Kay in the corner, so Kay creams her with a big boot. Marie shoves Kay into the corner, then drives her shoulder into Kay over and over. Suplex gets one for Marie. Wait, two female wrestlers with first and last names?

Kay with a surprise cover for one. A part of the crowd is cheering for Marie. Senton gets a pair of two counts for Marie, who barely kicks out of a cover after a suplex, so the crowd dumps on it. The Asai DDT wins it.

WINNER: Eva Marie in 3:49. Marie is indeed continuing to improve. I think the crowd saw something on the cover she kicked out of that we didn’t see on TV based on their reaction. It did look like she didn’t quite kick out on time.

“Last week” – Enzo Amore, Colin Cassady, and the Hype Bros. are excited about their win in Brooklyn. They argue over where they are going, but Ryder tries to ditch them.

The Lucha Dragons are booked against Finn Balor and Samoa Joe next week in the Dusty Rhodes Classic. That should be fun.

Corey Graves reminds viewers that he was tag team champion with Neville, then Brennan calls Graves out for his inconsistency in picking a winner.

5. NEVILLE & SOLOMON CROWE vs. JASON JORDAN & CHAD GABLE – Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament match

[Q4] Crowe and Gable to start. Meanwhile, the crowd asks Neville to not go back. Nice mat work from both men. Crowe brings Gable to the corner to get Neville in, but Neville gets brought to the corner. Jordan shows a really exciting range of moves. Neville flips out of the corner, Jordan with a big toss, and Neville lands on his feet before taking out Jordan, then Gable.

[ Break ]

Solomon Crowe is taking offense from Jordan then Gable back from break. Jordan with a sick suplex, then he drives Crowe into the corner. Jordan is highly, highly motivated in this match and is truly maximizing his minutes. Gable taunts Crowe with the towel as Jordan preps a charge. Jordan fans Gable with the towel as Crowe takes a count outside.

Crowe rolls in at eight, then continues to be isolated. Gable with a bow & arrow, which Crowe reverses into a cover. Double tag. Neville clears Gable from the apron then embarrasses Jordan with his speed. Neville fends off Gable from the apron, then sets up the Red Arrow. Gable pulls Jordan from the ring, but Neville transitions into a moonsault from the top to the ramp. Crowe interjects himself on the outside as well.

Neville with a springboard, but gets caught by Jordan, who manages to throw him up and forward a few feet. Jordan runs into a kick, then Crowe tags in. Running knee, but Jordan catches Crowe a moment later for a huge throw. Double-team finisher from Gable and Jordan gets the win.

WINNERS: Jason Jordan & Chad Gable in 9:35. Jordan lived the phrase “maximizing your minutes” in this match. He was powerful, smooth, and skillful, delivering extremely hard-hitting, exciting action.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The bracket on the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament is huge. It’s obvious why they are bringing in folks from the main roster for the tournament. Also interesting is they seem to be putting everyone in it, including Finn Balor. … Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa in NXT is just amazing news. NXT is quickly vacuuming up the best of the independent talent… I look forward to Blue Pants’s first win; it will blow the roof off FSU.