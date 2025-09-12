WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: How much did you think you knew about the A.J. Lee-C.M. Punk history?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Sept. 5, 2025 episode of WWE Smackdown was a big one for C.M. Punk. Not only was he at Allstate Arena in his hometown of Chicago, Ill., but he was reunited with someone very close to him as well as the fans.

Punk’s real life wife A.J. Lee returned to WWE after 10 years away. At Clash in Paris, Becky Lynch cost Punk the victory, denying him her husband Seth Rollins’s WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

To even the odds in order to make a match at WrestlePalooza oﬃcial, Punk brought back his wife, which was a wise move for him and the fans. They’ve wanted her back for so long, and her return made everyone very happy.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded a WWE Playlist video focused on the on-screen history between Punk and Lee.

This video showcases the times that Punk and Lee interacted with each other on screen, leading to a real-life partnership and eventual marriage. It’s nice when wrestlers have chemistry on screen, as it leads to great matches and a happy work environment.

Having that same chemistry in real life is even better, as they can lead to marriages like Punk and Lee.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

The very first segment highlighted Punk comforting Lee while she was crying. Right away, fans know how supportive Punk was to Lee when she was hurting. This video incorporated footage of the Punk vs. Daniel Bryan feud. Lee was caught in the middle of them fighting over her. In the end, she chose Punk, just like she did in real life.

Working with someone can lead to things happening outside of the workplace. With Punk and Lee, their partnership lead to a happy marriage and a great reunion on Smackdown.

Overall, this was a great video showing the journey that Punk and Lee went on leading up to their upcoming mixed tag team match at WrestlePalooza against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

It’s always nice to see Punk’s social media filled with cute pictures and messages for Lee. What’s better is when fans get to see how their professional partnership turned real. This video showed how that happened so people can relive those moments as well as educate themselves if they’re not familiar with their history.

As their love grew, their excitement for working together surely grew as well. That’s what made their segments together memorable. Their connection in-ring was the same as it was outside of the ring.

Lee’s first WWE match in 10 years will be beside her husband, adding another chapter to an already amazing story.

Now read PWTorch columnist Greg Parks’s recent short column about the AJ Lee and Punk: The return of AJ Lee, one of the most popular women wrestlers in the last 20 years, is a needed spark for CM Punk-Seth Rollins feud

Breaking News at ProWrestling.net: Jerry Lawler suffered another stroke