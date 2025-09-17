Details on Sting returning to a tepid crowd reaction, details on his show-opening promo about Seth – 10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (8/31/2015)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

VIP – KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

AUGUST 31, 2015

TAMPA, FLA.

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

FIRST HOUR

-They opened with highlights of Seth Rollins and the surprise Sting appearance at the end of Raw last week.

-The Raw opening aired. Then Michael Cole, Byron Saxton, and JBL introduced and preview the show. They hyped a Beat the Clock Challenge among the Divas and the return of the Dudley Boyz to the ring against New Day, among other matches. It’s the most matches I remember them hyping at the start of Raw.

-Then Sting’s ring entrance took place. The entrance theme didn’t get much of a pop at all, but when Sting walked out there was an audible pop. He let out a yell and he got a few yells in return. They cut to the crowd and it wasn’t frenzied by any means. Cole described him as “the vigilante,” “the Icon,” and “legendary.” JBL touted his history as a six-time WCW Champion and a former NWA Champion. JBL also said he is the man who put Starrcade on the map. That’s a gross inaccuracy that JBL should never be allowed to live down. Cole said he is seeking the one major singles title that has eluded him his entire career.

(WK Reax: “Eluded” is a strange choice of words since he never even tried to win it and was never in a position to win it.)

When the music stopped, the crowd was quiet, but a “Sting” chant began. It faded quickly. He said it’s great to be back in Tampa. He said the last time he was competing in the ring, it was at WrestleMania against Triple H. He said he pushed him to his limits. He said no matter what happened that night, he’ll always have respect for Triple H. That got a few boos. Sting said, “That was then, this is now, and this is Monday Night Rawwww!” He said he has his sights set on the sellout Seth Rollins. He said as good as he is, he is no Triple H. He said since WrestleMania, one injustice after another has occurred as Seth has run roughshod over the most prized and sacred possession in wrestling today, the WWE World Hvt. Title. Yes, he said “wrestling,” not “sports entertainment.” He said whether it’s the authority watching his back or an assist by Jon Stewart, he manages to hold onto the title. He said Seth doesn’t deserve to be mentioned in the same breath as wrestling legends such as “Bruno Sammartino, Andre the Giant, or even the Ultimate Warrior.”

(WK Reax: The exclusion of Bret Hart, Shawn Michael, Steve Austin, and The Rock seems especially egregious with Ultimate Warrior on this list.)

He said Seth is a legend in his own mind. He said he, Sting, has wrestled legends all over the world and won titles all over the world, but he hasn’t ever held the WWE World Title. He said that will change at Night of Champions. He said when the last chapter of his career is written, he’ll beat Seth Rollins for the World Title. He said at WrestleMania, Triple H was man enough to stand up and shake his hand after he beat him, and he will prove at NOC that on his best day, Seth is not half the man that Triple H is. That, understandably, got a tepid reaction. He said Seth is not a man, but a little boy, and that little boy is in his world. He told him to buckle up for a hell of a ride. His music began to play. He let out a yell, although his mic was already turned off.

(WK Reax: I suppose that’s above average for Sting, but promos have always been a weak spot for him from day one of his career onward. This was no exception. He just loses gravitas when he speaks.)

-Backstage Seth told Stephanie McMahon that Sting just spit in his face and the face of the entire Authority. Stephanie said no one was more upset than she was when Sting pulled his stunt last week, but he should realize that a win over Sting will cement his legacy. Seth said this has been the year of Seth Rollins. He asked if she’s seen what he did at WrestleMania or saw him burn Suplex City to the ground or saw what his knee did to John Cena’s nose. He said when he’s in the ring, he is better than anyone. Steph said, “What Sting actually said is you’re not half the man that Triple H. As much as I hate to agree with Sting, you’re not, Seth.” She said one day he might get there, but legends aren’t built overnight or even in one year. Seth told Steph that in all due respect, they build statues for legends. He asked where his statue went. He demanded it be front and center at Night of Champions. Steph told him to go ask Sting where his statue is.

-Dolph Ziggler’s ring entrance began. He came out with whom Cole described as “his girlfriend, Lana.” [c]

-After the break, they showed that Ziggler sent out pics on Instagram of him kissing Lana at Disney World.

(1) RUSEV (w/Summer Rae) vs. DOLPH ZIGGLER (w/Lana)

Rusev took early advantage with stomps and kicks, and then a chinlock. At 4:00 Ziggler came back and applied a sleeper, but Rusev quickly backed Ziggler hard into the corner to break the hold. Then he charged and knocked him off the ring apron to the floor. They cut to a break. [c]

Back from the break, Cole said it has been “all Rusev” so far. Ziggler quickly threw a few punches and kicks to mount a comeback, but Rusev clubbed him across the side of the head to stop the comeback. Then he applied a bearhug. After a brief Ziggler comeback, Rusev cut him off again and landed a flip senton splash for a two count. A “USA” chant could be heard briefly, but it never gained big steam. Ziggler ducked a Rusev kick and gave Rusev a small package. Rusev got up and landed a jump spin wheel kick for a two count. Cole said this is “classic Ziggler, reaching down deep. Ziggler surprised Rusev with a superkick out of nowhere” a minute later for a believable near fall. Saxton said you can’t sleep on Ziggler.

Rusev rolled to the floor. Ziggler pursued him, but Rusev caught him with a chop to the throat and then rammed him into the ringside steps. When Rusev charged, Ziggler moved, and Rusev’s shoulder crashed into the ringside steps. The ref began to count both men out at ringside. When the ref got to eight, Rusev rolled in and then Ziggler barely beat the ten count. Summer looked disappointed and Lana looked relieved. Rusev stomped Ziggler’s back and set up the Accolade, but Ziggler squirmed free and went for a kick. Rusev caught his leg. Ziggler countered with a Zig Zag and went for the cover, but Summer Rae interfered and yanked Ziggler off of Rusev. The ref called for the bell. Afterward, Ziggler lifted Lana who kicked a charging Summer Rae. Ziggler and Lana made out on the ramp as Rusev and Summer cried out in frustration from the ring.

WINNER: Ziggler via DQ at 14:17.

(WK Reax: This was a solid match throughout, with Rusev dominating offense nearly the entire way. The crowd wasn’t all that into it. We’ll see as the night progresses if that’s because of the match or if it’s just a flat crowd.) [c]

-WWE Fact: WWE Divas have 17 million followers on Instagram.

-Renee Young congratulated Ziggler on his win. Lana said she’d see him after his shower. He said technically he won, but that’s not how he wants to win. He called Summer Rae “Fake Lana.” He said she might be as tough as Rusev, but he wants her to stay out of his matches from now on. Ziggler said he wants to get going because he has more important things he has to do tonight. Renee said she’d be following up on that story later tonight. She’s going to follow up on whether they have sex? Renee then began to hype upcoming matches, starting with a plug for the Dudleys and the latest member of the Wyatt Family. In the background, Summer Rae went snuck up to and went into Ziggler’s locker room. She looked like she was trying to sneak, but it made her look unbelievably stupid because it was like Renee Young and her cameraman, 15 feet away, were invisible.

(WK Reax: As dumb as Summer looked there, I do like that there was an explanation for the camera catching what she was doing in the background rather than just filming her as if cameras were everywhere and invisible.)

-Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, and Alicia Fox stood inside the ring. Nikki said it’s an honor to be the fearless leader of the Divas Division. She said she wants to share it with the WWE Universe. She asked the crowd to join them in counting down each precious moment until she becomes the longest-reigning WWE Divas Champion in history. She pointed to the “BellaTron” which featured a countdown clock of 14 days until she breaks the record.

(2) BECKY LYNCH (w/Paige, Charlotte) vs. ALICIA FOX (w/The Bellas) – Beat the Clock Challenge for Divas Title match

An inset interview aired during ring entrance with Lynch. She said, “The B in PCB means she can be a real B when she wants to.” They opened with a sequence of moves. Fox dropped Becky with a dropkick at 1:50 and scored a one count. Then she applied a chinlock mid-ring. Becky came back with a stretch of offense, and then overhead suplexed her leading to a two count. Seconds later Becky applied an armbar submission for the tapout win.

WINNER: Lynch at 3:21.

-Saxton hyped the Dudleys back on Raw for the first time in over ten years, live against The New Day. [c]

-Rich Brennan interviewed Ryback backstage. Ryback, who looked to be standing on a crate, hyped his Intercontinental Title defense against The Big Show. He talked about how nothing can keep him down, not even a staph infection. A strange noise occurred in the distance. The camera turned around and Summer Rae was fleeing Ziggler’s locker room. Ziggler then came out of his dressing room with a towel around his waist. He looked flustered and looked down below his tan line, then wrapped up the towel tighter and retreated. JBL said Ziggler has some explaining to do.

(WK Reax: What are viewers supposed to think just happened? Summer took pictures of Ziggler showering? Or she’s going to accuse Ziggler of sexual assault? I have no idea.)

-Ryback’s ring entrance took place. Big Show was already in the ring; his ring entrance didn’t air.

(3) RYBACK vs. THE BIG SHOW – IC Title match

Miz joined the commentators at the announce desk. Miz called himself “a ratings spike.” Lilian Garcia did formal ring introductions from center-ring for the IC Title match. Miz talked a lot throughout this match. Show dominated the first few minutes. Miz complained about Big Show costing him the IC Title opportunity four months ago. Saxton asked if Miz is stuck in the past. Miz said he’s not.

SECOND HOUR

Show demanded a microphone. Show asked the crowd if they think he’s going to retire. “Find someone to retire me, then!” he said. Ryback picked up Show, but fell backwards. Show landed on him and covered him for a near fall. Show stomped Ryback a few times and then kicked the mic out of the ring. Show DDT’d Ryback for a two count. He settled into a modified cobra clutch. Ryback eventually made a comeback. He landed a Thesz Press. Show grabbed Ryback by his throat, but Ryback broke free and then gave Show a spinebuster for a two count. Ryback signaled for the Meat Hook and led the crowd in a “Feed Me More” chant. Show, though, countered Ryback’s charge with a chokeslam for a believable near fall. Show looked to the crowd, then climbed to the top rope. Ryback press slammed Show off the top rope, then charged with a clothesline, but Show countered with a spear for another believable near fall. Show signaled for the KO punch. Miz leaped onto the ring apron. That distraction freed up Ryback to give Show a surprise Shellshock for the win. Miz applauded and started to the back.

WINNER: Ryback at 7:20.

(WK Reax: These two can be proud of this match. Believable near falls, good action, solid work start to finish, they had the tough-to-please crowd popping. It all came together well.)

-JBL plugged Dean Ambrose vs. Braun Strowman.

(4) CHARLOTTE (w/Paige, Becky Lynch) vs. BRIE BELLA (w/Nikki Bella, Alicia Fox) – Beat the Clock Challenge for Divas Title shot

An inset interview aired with Charlotte during her entrance saying this is more than a chance at the Diva’s Championship. She said she was born to do this and she will seize this opportunity to do it with a little bit of blood, sweat, and flair. She let out a “wooo!” JBL said Becky winning in 3:21 is really quick and tough to beat. Charlotte went after Brie aggressively. Brie ducked into the ropes and the ref forced her break. She continued to stall in the ropes and then pointed at her watch to taunt Charlotte. Brie kicked at Charlotte’s knee with two minutes left. Charlotte, though, came right back with a neckbreaker for the win. Becky at ringside gave off an “aww shucks!” reaction with her body language.

WINNER: Charlotte at 1:40 to Beat the Clock.

-The went to the announcers at ringside. It was funny as Saxton was watching them talk and didn’t know they were on camera and then when he realized it, he broke into a wide smile as soon as he looked at the camera as Cole and JBL continued to talk. They threw to a clip of the Dudleys’ surprise return last week, including putting Xavier Woods through a table.

-Renee interviewed the Dudleys backstage. Bubba Ray said they are straight out of Dudleyville and back into the WWE Universe. He said they are back for two reasons. One, they plan on putting everybody through a table. Two, they plan to regain the WWE Tag Team Championship. He said they are already nine-time champions and the most decorated tag team in WWE history. He said the magic number is ten times, though. He said to do that, they know they need to go through the New Day. Bubba said to D-Von, “Get the tables.” He shouted “Testify!”

-They showed Cesaro and Kevin Owens on a split screen getting ready to head to the ring for their match. [c]

(5) CESARO vs. KEVIN OWENS

Owens charged and knocked Cesaro off the ring apron. Cesaro crashed ribs-first into the announce table. He rolled back into the ring. The ref backed up Owens to check on Cesaro’s condition. Cesaro went for a Giant Swing, although Cole said he was looking for the Sharpshooter. I suppose the set-ups are similar. Owens escaped and landed the Pop Up Powerbomb for the win. Cesaro clutched his ribs in pain. Cole called it a valiant effort from Cesaro.

WINNER: Owens at 15:40.

-The announcers hyped the official debut of Strowman against Ambrose next. [c]

-A commercial hyped a replay of the Tough Enough finale after Raw. That explains why they haven’t talked about it yet; they are trying to get people who didn’t see it last week or even know it aired last week to watch the finale tonight.

-Backstage Ziggler told Lana he wanted to explain to her what happened. Ziggler said he was in his locker room and he stepped out of the shower and there was Summer standing there “with a big dumb grin on her face.” He said as soon as he saw her, he grabbed a towel and she ran. He promised her that nothing happened. Lana asked him how he thinks it makes her feel that Summer saw him naked. Ziggler said nothing did or would ever happen. He said the second he saw her, he grabbed a towel and she left. “Nothing happened,” he said. “She saw me naked for two seconds. That’s it.” Lana looked unhappy and walked away with her arms crossed.

-Bray Wyatt walked out with his lantern and Luke Harper and his new recruit, Braun, behind him. Bray thanked Sister Abigail for giving him her greatest gift, Braun Strowman. He said for Braun, this is his moment to show the world what he stands for. He said he will share with the entire universe why it is he exists. He said for thousands of years, mankind has attempted to predict when the end of the world will be. He said after tonight, there will be no more time for guessing. He said the seventh trumpet sounds and tonight they walk among them undisguised. He laughed and declared that now Braun Strowman will show the world the face of their destruction. Off came the black sheep mask. He got that crazy look in his face, without overdoing it to become campy by pro wrestling standards. Bray said, “This isn’t the beginning. It’s the end-duh.” (He stole Triple H’s way of saying “end.”) He said it’s the apocalypse.

-A commercial aired hyping the inaugural Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic starting this Wednesday on NXT on WWE Network.

(WK Reax: I am not happy at all that NXT’s TV show is being made up of matches taped at WWE TV tapings in big arenas. The whole flavor of the show is lost and it’s basically on the verge of becoming Superstars with a bunch of mix ‘n’ match tag match-ups.) [c]

(6) DEAN AMBROSE (w/Roman Reigns) vs. BRAUN STROWMAN (w/Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper)

Ambrose’s ring entrance aired. Then Reigns walked out as his surprise back-up. WWE ought to write a story to get Reigns coming out on the stage like everyone else. I think that works against him as it seems like he’s separating himself from the locker room as if he’s something special. Not much of a pop at all for Reigns, either. He again looked like someone burnt his toast after he just got up and hadn’t had his coffee yet. Grumpy and upset. Saxton said it’s tough for Ambrose to have any kind of gameplan since so little is known about Braun. Braun tossed Dean across the ring. JBL said he wasn’t sure he had ever seen anything like that. He methodically overpowered Dean for the first few minutes of the match.

THIRD HOUR

Braun threw Dean at Reigns at ringside. Reigns stood his ground. Braun shoved him with both hands, then turned his back to him to grab Dean. Reigns attacked Braun. The ref DQ’d Dean. Braun overpowered Reigns and shoved him hard into the ringside barrier. Reigns went down hard and didn’t get up. Dean jumped Braun, but Braun turned and threw him into the announce table. Reigns got up and went after Braun again. Braun threw Reigns into the time keepers area. Dean leaped onto his back, but Braun brushed him off by tossing him over his head to the floor. Reigns then jumped at Braun, but Braun shoved Reigns through the ropes and into the ring with brute force. Reigns threw some punches, but Braun brushed them off and lifted Reigns into a neck hold. Dean hit Braun with a chair to the back. Braun dropped Reigns and turned to Dean. He blocked a second chair swing, and shoved Dean hard to the mat. Reigns punched Braun again. Harper entered the ring and kicked Reigns to stop his comeback. JBL called this the most destructive thing he’s seen in his life. That’s an overstatement that distracts from the impressive reality of what was going on. Braun lifted, squeezed, and dropped a limp-bodied Dean. Then he picked up Reigns onto his shoulder and then flipped him hard to the mat sideways. JBL: “That’s two thirds of the Shield right there destroyed by Braun Strowman.” Bray celebrated by leaning upside down out of the corner. Then he gave Reigns a Sister Abigail, thanking her first loudly. Cole said, “This may well be the end, the apocalypse.”

(WK Reax: Impressive first two appearances by Strowman. If you’re going to introduce a monster heel, that’s a way to do it.)

-They went to the announcers who threw to a video package on Sting’s statement at the start of the show.

-Renee interviewed Seth, asking if he has found his statue. He sensed she was mocking him and he asked if she finds this funny or amusing. He said that statue is not just representative of everything “your champion has accomplished in the last year, but it represents all of the hard work that everybody has put in to make this company what it is.” He said Sting has insulted Sammartino, Andre, and Warrior. He said he’s going to go out to the center of the ring and call out Sting and demand he return his statue. Renee said she has to ask what he thinks of Sting saying he’s no Triple H. He said they should get Sting a subscription to WWE Network to remind him of exactly what he’s capable of. He said no disrespect to Sting, back in his day Triple H was great, but he is the first man ever to hold both the U.S. and WWE World Hvt. championships at the same time, “which means I am The Man now.”

-The announcers hyped the Beat the Clock Challenge final match. [c]

(7) PAIGE (w/Charlotte, Becky Lynch) vs. SASHA BANKS (w/Tamina, Naomi)

An inset interview aired with Paige saying the Divas Division has been misrepresented for far too long. She said it’s not about high heels and high school drama because they are athletes. She said she is going to take the next step of taking the belt from Nikki “and taking back my house.” Paige tackled Banks. This felt like a diminishing of Banks by having her just be someone in this match with nothing to lose, but also nothing to gain. Cole said Banks was upset she wasn’t included in the challenge. Paige tackled Banks at the start. Banks sent Paige head-first into the middle turnbuckle and stomped away at her and scored an early two count. The clock was already down to under 1:20. Paige went for a sunset flip seconds later, but Banks countered with a leverage pin of her own. Paige kept going for the Hail Mary leverage pins. Paige threw a knee in the corner and then another knee to the face for a two count. Paige checked the clock and then lifted Banks and gave her the Rampaige. Sasha rolled to the ring apron. Naomi and Tamina pulled her to ringside just long enough to cost Paige any chance to get a pin before the clock expired.

WINNER: No contest as they stopped the match when the clock expired.

-Lilian announced Charlotte would get the title shot. The crowd didn’t pop because they felt Paige was cheated out of a fair chance. There were a few “woos.” It was a flat way for Charlotte to get a title shot, though. [c]

-Renee interviewed Lana backstage. She first threw to an interview she just completed with Summer. Summer claimed that Ziggler popped his head out of the locker room and invited her in. She said she was open to clearing the air and burying the hatchet to make things better with the four of them. She said that’s what he wants. She said she entered his locker room to hear him out. She said he began stripping down naked “and I was mesmerized and speechless. I didn’t know what to do. Then when he got into the shower, he asked me if I wanted to join him. I was captivated. I’ll never forget the image of the water dropping down his glistening body. It’s perfect, except for the cute little tattoo on his pelvis. Honestly, I thought he’d have tan lines. He got out of the shower and started to slowly walk toward me and he gave me the look. That’s when I realized he was trying to seduce me. And I couldn’t because of Rusev. I ran out of there as quickly as I could, but I will never forget the image of Dolph Ziggler naked in front of me.” So back to Lana, she was tearing up and couldn’t comment and walked away.

(WK Reax: Well, the footage earlier of Summer sneaking into the locker room pretty much discredits Summer’s story, but I suppose nobody is going to bring that fact up that everyone watching likely noticed. This whole thing made me uncomfortable, to because of the tawdry aspects of it, but just because it’s so hard to do well and no one ends up seeming sympathetic.)

-Out came New Day. They told the crowd to pipe down. Xavier, with a new hair style, said the Dudleys are a menace to society, culture, the tag team championships, and to furniture across the country. He said the good news is that the fans’ support could help save a table’s life. Big E asked fans if they remember sitting down with their dear, sweet granny, their mummy, and that weird uncle who used to stare at your girlfriend at the Thanksgiving table. Xavier asked if they remember cleaning up at the poker table. Kofi asked if they remember all those summers at the Boys & Girls Club at the pool table. Xavier added: “And we would have absolutely nothing on this precious planet we call Earth if we did not have the periodic table. Big E asked if everyone remembers the fun they had learning the multiplication table. Big E quizzed his teammates on 3×1, 2×2, and 1×3. They celebrated their correct answers. Kofi said they wouldn’t have any of those precious memories if the Dudleys broke their tables. “Oh no!” they sang. Xavier said that is exactly why they have a special table. Kofi and Big E lifted it out from under the ring and into the ring. It was covered in bubble wrap. They set it up. Xavier said it is the last table in the building so they’re going to save it from the table poachers called the Dudley Boyz. He said they’re going to do their best to save tables across the world. They led the crowd in a chant of “Save the Tables!” They cut to a break as the crowd seemed to kind of like the table chant.

(WK Reax: The New Day were a riot here. The highlight for me as the multiplication table, although the periodic table is a close second.) [c]

(8) THE NEW DAY (Big E & Kofi Kingston w/Xavier Woods) vs. THE DUDLEY BOYS

Cole plugged the season finale of “Mr. Robot,” calling it one of the most talked about new series. Titus O’Neal and Darren Young joined the commentators at ringside. Titus compared the Dudleys’ return to Michael Jordan returning to the NBA. Big E and D-Von locked up. D-Von took control and landed a neck breaker for a two count. Big E punched D-Von and tagged in Kofi. D-Von quickly tagged in Bubba Ray. Bubba led the crowd in a “Newâ€¦ Day Sucks!” chant. Titus asked Cole if he’s ever played an organized sport. Cole said yes. He said he should understand that they welcome tough competition. He said they’ve been disrespected since they got to WWE. Kofi sidekicked Bubba, but then showboated so long, Bubba recovered and arm dragged him hard to the mat. D-Von tagged back in and whipped Bubba hard into both Big E and Kofi in the corner. Then they tossed both over the top rope. They cut to a break. [c]

Back live, the PTPs were still at ringside. D-Von clotheslined both New Day members, but then Xavier yanked the top rope down as D-Von ran the ropes, so D-Von tumbled to the floor. Bubba complained to the ref. Young said, “When your hair’s nappy, ain’t nobody happy,” and he said Xavier stole that from him as Xavier combed his newly straightened hair at ringside. JBL touted how many times the Dudleys held the tag titles during their prime era which, he mentioned, also included Edge & Christian, New Age Outlaws, and Hardys. He said other teams only held the tag belts “six or seven times,” whereas the Dudleys held them nine times. It really speaks to the ridiculous frequency of title changes during that era more than anything having to do with Dudley greatness. Big E took control and gave D-Von his running mid-ring splash for a two count. Titus said he really wants the opportunity to be in the ring with one of the greatest tag teams ever, and it will happen.

Big E put D-Von in an abdominal stretch. Titus asked, “Why when we come out here doesn’t Byron say a word?” Byron said it’s hard to get a word in. Young asked Byron to take off his suit and help them against the New Day to even out the numbers. Saxton said if it’s against the Dudleys, no way because he doesn’t want to go through a table. That’s not what Titus asked. Kofi took over control on Devon with a head twist in mid-ring. D-Von caught Kofi leaping off the top rope and clotheslined him out of mid-air. Bubba tagged in and rallied against Kofi with a high backdrop, and then a charge into the corner. He also took out Big E on the ring apron with a clothesline. He side slammed Kofi and then yanked Xavier into the ring by his hair. D-Von yanked Xavier over the top rope onto the floor on the opposite side of the ring. Bubba threw his punches and then an elbow to the head to Big E, then set up their diving headbutt to the crotch spot. Kofi jumped Bubba from behind with a double axe handle to break it up. The Dudleys, though, immediately gave Kofi their 3D finisher for the win.

WINNERS: The Dudleys at 12:37.

(WK Reax: You know what you’re getting with the Dudleys and fresh back after ten years, that’s enough for now. Xavier was entertaining at ringside, and Titus with his dry droll demeanor kept things fun on commentary. His dig at Byron for rarely talking was really funny and on point.) [c]

-Seth Rollins came out holding his WWE Title belt over his shoulder. He said he wanted to make something perfectly clear. He said until last week, he had no problem at all with Sting. He said as a matter of fact, he revered him as a legend in the industry and an icon in the ring. “Then Sting hijacked my statue, he ruined my ceremony, and it became painfully obvious to me exactly why WCW went out of business,” he said. The crowd booed as Seth cackled. He said he is nothing like Sting and he is a real man who doesn’t hide in the shadows. He said he is calling Sting out, and he wants two things from “that face-painted freak.” He said he wanted Sting to take back what he said about how Triple H is “better than him.” He said, “Everybody knows that’s not true. Everybody knows I am just as good as Triple H and maybe one day I will be even better.” The crowd booed. He said Sting also has something that belongs to him – the statue that he took from him. He said that symbolizes more than he could ever understand. He said it represents the greatest champion in WWE history. He said if Sting has the guts, he dares him to bring himself to his ring and tell him where he put his statue.

Seth, by the way, wore the U.S. Title belt and had the WWE World Title belt over his shoulder. He waited. After a pause, out walked Stephane McMahon, “one of the principle owners of WWE.” Stephanie looked upset. She said she knows she’s the one who told him to call out Sting to get his statue back, but she strongly advised him to stop talking about her husband that way. Seth said Triple H was the leader of Evolution, and at that time he was compared to Ric Flair who was called greatest of all time. He said Triple H would flip his lid because Triple H at that time was “The Man.” He said that time has passed and now he is The Man. He said Triple H is a 13-time champion. Steph told Seth that Sting is getting inside his head and twisting him all up. She said she thought he was smarter than that. She said this isn’t about him vs. The Authority or some statue. She said as WWE Champion and as U.S. Champion, and the first ever to hold both titles, he is “The Man.” She said it again. Seth liked it. He said he won’t let Sting distract him from what is important. He demanded Sting tell him where his statue is. Instead, out came John Cena.

OVERRUN

Cena said it’s time for a little talk. Cole talked about how Jon Stewart cost Cena his title match against Seth and also cost him his U.S. Title. Seth said he has no business out there. Cena said Stephanie isn’t going to throw him out. Rather, she is going to make Seth’s life miserable. He said the people know him and whether they him or not, they know he is big on respect. He said Seth is unbelievably talented in the ring, but also a conceited egomaniac who is the biggest idiot he has met in his entire life. He said it’s because Seth thinks he is actually friends with The Authority and they have each other’s back.

He asked why they chose him. “Because you were the only one in the group who would stab your friends in the back and do what’s best for business,” Cena said. The crowd chanted “You sold out!” at Seth. He told them to shut up and then told Cena to “get to the point.” Cena said The Authority do what is best for business and see the benefits of choosing a guy like him. He said they helped him succeed, then took everything they could. He told Seth to ask Randy Orton, Batista, and Kane what that’s all about.

Cena said he and The Authority don’t like each other, but know who they are and don’t try to sell each other b.s. He said if they really had Seth’s back, they would never allow him to do what he’s about to do. Cena looked at his U.S. Title belt, and then said The Authority were the ones who said at Night of Champions, every title is on the line. He said he just so happens to have a rematch for the U.S. Title, so he is going to cash in his rematch at NOC, which means Seth has to face Sting and him in separate matches for each of his titles on the same night. The crowd cheered.

Seth said that’s not happening. Cena said that’s not for him to decide. He turned to Steph, “the real face who runs the place.” He asked Stephanie for a simple one-word answer. He asked if he has a match against Captain Morgan at Night of Champions for the U.S. Championship. Steph paused, looked like she was swallowing cough medicine, and then said “Yes.” Cena dropped the mic and left. Seth threw a fit. Cole said, “Alright! Stephanie didn’t have a choice.”

Sting then walked out onto the stage and stood next to Cena as the show ended.