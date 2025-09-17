Sting featured better in week two in pre-recorded interactions with Seth standing mid-ring vowing to crush Sting’s legeacy – 10 YRS AGO WWE Raw Report (9/7/2015)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

KELLER’S WWE RAW REPORT

SEPTEMBER 7, 2015

BALTIMORE, MD. AT BALTIMORE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Raw opening, Michael Cole introduced the show as the camera panned the crowd in perhaps the oldest arena WWE runs TVs at – Baltimore Arena (where Sting beat Ric Flair for the NWA World Hvt. Title for the first time back in July 1990).

-Out came Seth Rollins to boos. JBL and Byron Saxton joined Cole in discussing Seth’s two scheduled title defenses at Night of Champions. The music stopped and Seth absorbed boos from the crowd with the WWE Title belt over his shoulder and the U.S. Title belt around his waist. “Reality check, Baltimore,” he said. “I am special.” He said he’s not regular old special, he’s mega-mega-special, once-in-a-lifetime special.

He listed great things he did that no one dreamed of, from cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania and winning, making Brock Lesnar something less than invincible, knocking John Cena off his perch, and holding his two titles at once. He said Baltimore isn’t used to greatness, but he is greatness. He bragged that a statue was created to immortalize his greatness.

He then complained about Sting ruining his statue ceremony. He told Sting that at NOC he can validate his entire career and cement his legacy, but on the flip side he has the opportunity to crush Sting’s legacy. He said he is going to make sure he never gets his hands on his WWE World Hvt. Championship ever again.

As he continued, he was hit with a loud sustained “Boring!” chant. He interrupted himself and said, “I’m the champ. I can go on all night long.” He said he also has to defend his U.S. Title at NOC as well. He said this has been his year and NOC will be his night. He said two first-ballot Hall of Famers will be trying to take his titles from him, but he owns them just like he owns the fans and just like he owns the ring. He said if it’s the last thing he does, he’s going to get his statue back.

Jerry Lawler shrieked and then Sting showed up on the big screen. He smiled and told Seth that his statue doesn’t belong ringside or in some lobby or in staging area. He said it belongs with him. He said he is a man without a statue. He told Seth that his statue is here and he is there, so come and get it. He used a duster on it and said he is taking good care of it.

(WK Reax: That’s a much better way to utilize Sting, in short snippets that can be pre-recorded to optimize them with multiple takes. I was thinking right as the “boring” chant began that it’s really time to reevaluate the format of having a heel stand center-ring and drone on for minutes at a time to start WWE programming. It’d be so nice if WWE could get away with opening their show with an actual meaningful pro wrestling match that would hold ratings and get the show off to a hot start. Or at least have the opening segment be built around building up the Raw main event rather than a future PPV event.)

Sheamus then stepped out onto the stage to his music. JBL said, “As if Seth didn’t have enough problems.” Seth told Sheamus he’s not worried about anyone, especially him, but he does have a statue to go rescue. Sheamus asked if he realizes how stupid he sounds. Seth asked if he realizes how stupid he looks. The fans chanted “You look stupid!” at Sheamus. Sheamus insisted he does not look stupid. Seth said, “I happen to think you look like Ronald McDonald with a bad haircut.” Sheamus said, “Hey, don’t you dare bring my family into this.” What? Seth asked what his point is. Sheamus said his point is that with his MITB briefcase, if he makes it past either of his opponents at NOC, he could cash in. Sheamus left as Seth tried unsuccessfully not to look unnerved.

-They went to the announcers at ringside who reacted to the obstacles Seth has in front of him. Cole said if he makes it through NOC with his titles, he’ll have earned the moniker “Seth Freakin’ Rollins.” Then Cole hyped that Summer Rae would be apologizing to Rusev later over what’s gone on with her and Dolph Ziggler.

-They showed Team PCB heading toward the entrance tunnel backstage. [c]

-A frazzled Seth approached Stephanie McMahon backstage. She said he needs to calm down because she’s been thinking about this and she has a plan. A hyperventilating Seth said he can’t let the world think he’s getting nervous. He asked if the Cerebral Assassin is around to help him. Steph looked offended. Triple H showed up and asked if he doesn’t think Stephanie can handle this situation. Seth said he just thinks they can all develop a plan together as a family, like always. Triple H said he’s The Man and he can handle it himself. Seth said that’s right, so he wants to focus on getting his statue from Sting. Hunter said Sheamus will have his hands full with Randy Orton tonight.

Hunter told him maybe not to worry so much about the statue, though. He said what’s important is that he has two matches at NOC and he needs to be ready for that. He said tonight he will compete tonight twice to prepare for NOC. Seth tried hard to look okay with that decision. Hunter revealed Seth would face Ryback in a champion vs. champion match first, and then his second match would be teaming with New Day against The Prime Time Players & John Cena. When Seth looked over at Steph, Steph said her plan was going to be to go find Sting, but since he thought Hunter would have the better plan, that’s the plan. Hunter said he believes in Seth because he is The Man. Steph shouted, “You are The Man!”

(WK Reax: I get Seth being a big-talking heel who gets himself into trouble with his mouth, but Hunter and Steph literally treat him like a ten year old little boy learning life’s lessons in front of us, and it just doesn’t work for a centerpiece top main event heel dual champion. I think there’s a big price WWE pays for having Seth be the butt of jokes and so subservient to the alphas, Hunter and Stephanie. They’re all really good at their roles, but I’m not sure it’s the right roles for them to be, especially in relation to each other.)

(1) PAIGE (w/Charlotte, Becky Lynch) vs. SASHA BANKS (w/Tamina, Naomi)

(WK Reax: Hyping this match could have been the opening segment of Raw. The announcers could have hyped this opening match as a big deal, they could have had separate backstage interviews with both women, then a video package putting in perspective what’s at stake and the backstory, and then go to the match, all the while teasing for later that Seth would address the missing statue and his challenge at Night of Champions, and they could have gone to Seth’s promo later in the hour or at the top of the second hour instead. Their placement and presentation of a Paige vs. Banks match thrown out there with zero hype in the middle of hour one really defines down the potential of these women to be seen as top stars and thus become draws.)

Paige went after Banks aggressively at the start of the match. Banks ducked into the ropes. JBL talked about Fabulous Moolah starting her historic women’s title reign in Baltimore on Sept. 8, 1956. Cole noted that Nikki Bella is one week away from tying A.J. Lee for the longest Divas Title reign ever. They cut to an early break a minute in as soon as Banks took over offense and scored a two count. [c]

Paige took over with a Thesz Press after the break. Banks countered with a forearm and a boot to Paige’s throat. Tamina interfered with a punch to Paige behind the ref’s back. Banks wrapped Paige’s arm around her own neck and cinched it. Paige elbowed free with a barrage of elbows. About ten minutes in there was a brief attempt at a “This is awesome!” chant. Right about then, Naomi and Tamina distracted the ref as Paige was applying her PTO. That gave Sasha a chance to yank on Paige’s hair and turn the PTO into a small package for the win. Charlotte and Lynch consoled Paige afterward.

WINNER: Banks at 9:58.

-Cole hyped that Roman Reigns & Dean Ambrose would try to rebound from the attack by Braun Strowman last week in a match next. [c]

(2) THE ASCENSION vs. DEAN AMBROSE & ROMAN REIGNS

(WK Reax: By not hyping before the break that The Ascension would be facing Reigns & Ambrose, it defined down The Ascension. It told viewers their opponents were not a big enough deal to even mention. Instead, they could have actually given some time to making this seem like an important match for both teams so that when Reigns & Ambrose win, it would seem like they accomplished something of significance.)

Ambrose joined Reigns in walking out through the crowd. A clip aired of the Wyatt Family promo from Smackdown last week. Ambrose and Reigns dominated start to finish. They actually gave Viktor the Doomsday Device and then Ambrose finished him off with Dirty Deeds. Cole said now they just need to find themselves a partner for NOC.

WINNERS: Reigns & Ambrose at 2:50.

-After the match, Braun and Bray showed up on the big screen. Braun said it’s okay to be afraid of him. “I am your destruction,” he said. Bray said the apocalypse waits for them and anyone who joins their cause at NOC. Then Luke Harper appeared and said, “Run!” [c]

-Renee Young interviewed Ryback about facing Seth next. Ryback looked off camera and said he is one of the rich history of fighting champions in IC history. He said he has big plans of his own. He said it’s going to be Meathook clothesline and Shellshock. Kevin Owens walked in while eating an apple. Ryback asked what he wanted. Owens said he was there to wish him luck. Ryback said he knows he’s full of crap. Owens told him not to bite off more than he can chew. He bit into his apple again.

(WK Reax: Ryback looking off camera as he talked made it seem like he was Michelle Bachman addressing two cameras at once, and we weren’t seeing through the one he was looking at. Or it looked like he was reading off a teleprompter like you see on Saturday Night Live so often.)

-Cole talked about the Dolph Ziggler-Summer Rae-Lana story. He said it’s a “steamy, sensual story in many ways.” They threw to a video package done TMZ-style. They put splashy tabloid style headlines on the screen with a narration that played up the salacious aspects of this drama. Cole then hyped that Summer Rae would address Rusev later.

-Ryback’s ring entrance took place.

-A commercial hyped The Rock would be on “Total Divas” tomorrow night. [c]

-Cole and JBL hyped that Edge & Christian would be interviewed on the Stone Cold Podcast immediately after Raw on WWE Network.

(3) RYBACK vs. SETH ROLLINS

Before the match, the camera followed Ryback to the front row where he presented a boy in a Make-a-Wish t-shirt with the IC Title belt. He whispered something to him and the kid got really excited as he held the title belt in his hands. Seth bailed out as soon as the bell rang. He complained loudly he wanted no part of this match. JBL said he doesn’t think Seth will be in any condition to take on Sheamus after battling Sting and John Cena.

[HOUR TWO]

Ryback worked over Seth’s arm, and then gave him a delayed drop vertical suplex. Seth reversed control during a ringside brawl. [c]

Back from the break, Seth had Ryback in a chinlock. Ryback immediately lifted him and rammed him backwards into the turnbuckle. Seth avoided a charge, so Ryback went shoulder-first into the ringpost. Late in the match, Seth leaped to the second rope to meet Ryback who had climbed to the top. Ryback head-butted Seth to the mat and went for a big splash, but Seth moved and then covered Ryback for a two count. A few minutes later, Ryback avoided a countout and nailed Seth with a spinebuster in the ring. Then he signaled for the Meat Hook. The crowd chanted “Feed me more!” Ryback took Seth down hard, but Seth countered with an enzuigiri to stop the Shellshock. Sting then showed up on the big screen again. He asked Seth what he’s doing in the ring because “we’re here and we’re waiting.” That distracted Seth as Ryback recovered, and then Ryback rolled up Seth into a small package for the win.

WINNER: Ryback at 17:43.

-After the match, Ryback went to ringside and took his belt back from the kid. He said something to the kid as the kid handed the belt back to him. Seth was beside himself at ringside, complaining to the announcers. Sting showed up again and taunted him by bobbing up and down into and out of view in front of Seth’s statue. Then he held up a Sting mask, and then he put the Sting mask on the Rollins statue. Seth threw a fit in the ring and said that’s his property he’s defacing. [c]

-After the break, backstage Seth was yelling for his statue when New Day showed up. They tried to cheer him up and told him there’s no time to be sour. Seth said, “You’ve got to be kidding me.” Xavier Woods played a trombone. They sang “New Day Rock!” Edge and Christian showed up in the midst of a rant by Seth. Edge said the last time they saw him, he stood on his neck and threatened to paralyze him for life. Seth said he did what he had to do to get The Authority back into power. He said he should understand because he’s the ultimate opportunist. Edge said he didn’t get the job done, but maybe he should try to finish it now. Seth said he has too much on his plate. He stormed off.

Xavier told Edge he has been waiting for this his entire life. Xavier then played trombone for Edge & Christian. Christian pulled out his kazoo and he said it “reeks of awesomeness.” He played “Newâ€¦ Day Sucks!” Big E yanked away the kazoo and chewed it in his mouth and threw it to the ground. The Dudleys then showed up. Bubba Ray told the New Day to listen to them. He told New Day they just heard from The Authority that New Day will defend against the Prime Time Players next week on Raw, and they – the Dudleys – face the winners of that match at NOC. Bubba and D-Von then sang their new song for New Day: “Getâ€¦ the Tables!” New Day threw a fit.

-Summer Rae made her way to the ring. Cole said she was going to apologize to Rusev. JBL said this will be good. [c]

-They replayed the TMZ-style video package.

-Summer said this has been the most horrific week of her life. She said at the center of it all is a great human being who is the true victim. She said she owes him an apology. She asked Rusev to come to the ring and talk to her. After a brief second or two of suspense, out came Rusev. She told Rusev: “Rusev, you have been my guiding light. You’ve been my beacon of hope. You’ve been my lighthouse to guide me through troubled waters. And I owe you so much.” She said he gave her the inspiration to get in the best shape of her life for this month’s Bodybuilder Magazine. They showed a graphic of the pages she was on showing off her body. Rusev nodded in acknowledgment. She said that’s why she feels so terrible. She said Ziggler has been trying to seduce her for weeks. She said she should have known better than to take Ziggler up on his invite to her. “My innocence got the best of me,” she said. “To see Dolph in the shower like that with the water glistening down his muscles, the steam on his tight body, and the glistening in his eye, it was just all too much. I was so weak. I was so weak. And I let Dolph kiss me. I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry. I betrayed you, and I may never forgive myself for it. It was a moment of weakness and it meant nothing.” She began to sob.

Rusev put his hand up to her chin and said, “You be-traded me. but I accept your apology.” They hugged. The crowd, which had been heckling her, booed. She said it’s not her fault and he never thought it was her fault. He said it was “that pathetic pale hairless blond disgusting Dolph Ziggler that fed you all these American lies.” He said he is not the victim, she is. He said she isn’t the only victim, though. He said Lana is also a victim. He said she was also wrongly seduced by this “skinny American.” He said they say she is not here because she has a broken wrist, but that isn’t true. He said she is not there because she has a broken heart. He looked at the camera and addressed Lana. He said he would have never cheated on her and made her feel the way Ziggler has made her feel right now.

Ziggler’s music played and he marched out. Ziggler said, “I know you would never make Lana feel the way I make her feel. I told her that last night.” The crowd oohed that line. He said the wedge they’re trying to drive between them has made them closer. Rusev said he should be bringing Lana flowers. Ziggler said he was with her last night. He said she told him to deliver a message to Rusev. Rusev asked what that message was. Ziggler tossed him the mic. As he caught it, Ziggler super kicked him. Rusev bailed out to ringside. He and Summer Rae left as Ziggler’s music played.

(WK Reax: Is Rusev supposed to be the babyface here?)

-They showed Randy Orton chatting with Reigns and Ambrose backstage. Cole said it’s an interesting get-together, implying Orton might be a candidate to be their mystery partner.

-A commercial aired for WWE Network’s new program, “Breaking Ground.” Vince McMahon was on camera hyping it as being a chronicle of the journey wrestlers go on to achieve their dreams. The narrator also hyped the Stone Cold Podcast, “Swerved,” “24/7” on NXT, and the MSG special starring Brock Lesnar. They announced Big Show would be his opponent. Paul Heyman narrated the hype for that match. [c]

(4) SHEAMUS vs. RANDY ORTON

Almost five minutes into the match, Sheamus grew frustrated with the crowd and grabbed a mic at ringside and said, “I do notâ€¦” Orton intervened and back suplexed him into the barricade. [c]

JBL did his best after the break, as Sheamus had Orton in a chinlock, to talk up the resumes of both wrestlers, noting the parallel accomplishments. Saxton added that they both can’t stand each other. A sign in the crowd said it all, though. “We Want Sandow.” After dropping Orton, Sheamus asked the crowd, “Who looks stupid now, huh?! You will respect the â€˜hawk.”

[HOUR THREE]

I was pretty stunned they entered the top of the third hour with this match in progress. Sheamus avoided an RKO and rolled up Orton for a near fall. Orton countered immediately with an RKO out of nowhere for the win.

WINNER: Orton at 15:50.

(WK Reax: I seriously wonder if Sheamus and Orton thought it was a practical joke when they saw their names listed against one another yet again when they showed up at Raw today? Their match was fine, but sadly it just doesn’t matter anymore.)

-After the match, the Wyatt Family came out and surrounded Orton and then attacked him. Braun gave him two of his signature moves and Orton was KO’d on the mat. Bray rolled him over onto his back and then knelt down and extended his arms and smiled. “Follow the buzzard! Ha ha ha ha.” [c]

-They went to the announcers at ringside to recap the previous angle with Orton and the Wyatts. Cole said Orton was “savagely attacked.” JBL said it was an attempt by the Wyatts to take a preemptive strike against Orton teaming with Reigns and Ambrose. He said it will discourage anyone else from considering joining Reigns and Ambrose.

(5) THE DUDLEYS vs. LOS MATADORES (w/El Torito)

Cole hyped next week’s Raw in Memphis featuring the tag team title match. Then he talked about the Dudleys feud with Edge & Christian. Cole plugged the Stone Cold Podcast. The match didn’t last long.

WINNERS: The Dudleys at 1:37.

-After the match, Primo Matador attacked El Torito. D-Von made the save. Bubba set up a table. The Dudleys powerbombed Matador though a table. [c]

-Cole plugged breaking news that at Night of Champions, Rusev would face Ziggler one-on-one. No graphic of Lana.

(WK Reax: I’m just glad Lana won’t be humiliated anymore by having to wear stone washed â€˜80s rocker jeans on WWE TV for a while.)

-A clip aired from the Raw pre-show of Miz pitching to Cesaro that he work with him so he can make his every dream come true. Cesaro shook Miz’s hand, but then squeezed really hard. Cesaro said he’s the last person he’d align with or go to for help. Miz said he has no business sense.

(6) CESARO vs. MIZ

Four minutes into the battle, Big Show came out and chased down Miz. Miz ran away from Show, staying on the opposite side of the ring on the floor. He tried to get to the back, but Show cut him off. Miz ran into he crowd. If Miz couldn’t outmaneuver and outrun Show, I don’t know what to say. Miz got counted out, as did Cesaro who was selling at ringside a kick by Miz. Show stomped away angry. A fan in the front row patted Show on his arm. Show stopped and turned and snarled. The guy looked a bit stunned as his friends laughed at him. Show walked past Cesaro and gave him a KO punch to the chin just as Cesaro was getting back to his feet. Cole called him an innocent bystander. They showed the punch in slo-mo, as it looked fierce.

WINNER: Double countout at 4:10.

-Cole showed the countdown clock until Nikki Bella broke A.J. Lee’s record for longest Divas Title reign. He said Nikki would be out next. [c]

-Nikki Bella made her ring entrance with Brie Bella and Alicia Fox. Nikki said excitement is in the air as the countdown the seconds until she becomes the longest-reigning Divas Champion of all time. Nikki said next week bottles will be popping and music will be blasting. She was interrupted by PCB. Paige, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte made their way to the ring. Charlotte said they know she loves a party and she feels bad they didn’t invite her to their party. She said she petitioned to get a title opportunity next week. She said next week she’s going to beat her before the clock runs out. She let out a “wooo!” A brawl broke out with all six. Charlotte put Nikki in her figure-four leg lock into a bridge finisher. [c]

-A commercial hyped a preview of the “Monday Night War: Vol. 2” DVD on WWE Network immediately after the Stone Cold Podcast.

-Cena came out first to his music and encouraged the crowd to get louder.

(7) JOHN CENA & THE PRIME TIME PLAYERS vs. SETH ROLLINS & NEW DAY (Big E & Kofi Kingston w/Xavier Woods)

(WK Reax: It’s good to see New Day and the PTPs getting a spot in the Raw main event slot. That elevates them just being in that mix.)

Seth and Cena started the match. Seth tagged out even before a lock-up. Big E came in and led the crowd in a “Newâ€¦ Day Rocks!” chant that didn’t go how he wanted it to. Xavier played trombone at ringside. Big E put Cena in a headlock and stomped his feet to the beat of “Newâ€¦ Day Sucks.” When Big E shoulder blocked Cena to the mat, Xavier celebrated obnoxiously loudly at ringside. Big E went back to a headlock. Cena escaped and went into a leapfrog sequence, then shoulder blocked Big E to the mat. Big E countered a Cena body block and powerslammed him. Xavier gloated about Big E’s strength at ringside. Seth opportunistically tagged in and stomped away at Cena in the corner. Big E did the same and then Kofi tagged in. The crowd popped when Xavier played the trombone to the beat of Big E swinging Kofi into Cena in the corner. Cole said New Day was dominating as they cut to a break. [c]

After the break, Kofi was mid-air alan landed on Cena with a body block for a two count. Cole said Cena has yet to even tag in the Prime Time Players. Xavier yelled at ringside that Cena needs to learn to give up and let go. Kofi gave Cena an S.O.S. for a near fall at 8:00. Cena backdropped a charging Big E over the top rope to the floor. Big E tagged Seth in. Seth leaped off the top rope and hit Cena with a flying knee before Cena could make it to his corner for a tag. Seth and Darren Young jawed back and forth. Big E tagged in and continued to isolate Cena ten minutes into the match. Cena avoided a Big E splash. For some reason, Seth and Kofi switched places on the ring apron.

[OVERRUN]

Titus O’Neil got the hot-tag and rallied at 11:00 as Cole set the stage for those tuning in for the overrun. Titus splashed Big E in the corner. Xavier distracted Titus. Darren Young intervened, yanking Xavier off the ring apron. Kofi kicked Young. Titus knocked Kofi off the ring apron. Big E then gave Titus a belly-to-belly. Seth and Cena both got hot-tags. Cena immediately gave Seth an Attitude Adjustment, but Seth landed on his feet and set up a Pedigree. Cena countered with an STF. Seth flailed and crawled toward his corner. He tagged in Kofi, who dove onto Cena. Cena rolled through and then gave Kofi an AA for the win.

WINNERS: Cena & Prime Time Players at 12:30.

-Afterward, the Prime Time Players encouraged Cena to do the Millions of Dollars dance with them. Cena shrugged and joined in. They cut to Seth seething at ringside. Cena and the PTPs left. Then Seth soaked up the loss in the ring. Sting showed up on the big screen. He taunted Seth over never coming to get his statue. He said he had something else ton show him. He asked for the lights to be turned on. The lights revealed the statue was standing on a platform next to the Seth statue. Sting then shoved the statue into the garbage truck. The garbage truck then crushed it. Sting rode on the back of the truck, yelling out in celebration as the truck drove away. Seth threw a big tantrum, yelling “No! No! No! No!” He said that is his property. They cut to the announcers at ringside. JBL was upset. Seth grabbed his belts and held them up as his sign of consolation.

-They cut to Edge & Christian shaking hands with Austin as a producer set up Austin with his mic.