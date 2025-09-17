Sting’s first-ever Raw match leads to him teaming with John Cena in the main event – 10 YRS AGO – WWE Raw Report (9/14/2015)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE Raw TV Results

September 14, 2015 – Episode #1,164

Live in Memphis, Tenn.

Report by James Caldwell, PWTorch assistant editor

– The Card: The Authority starting Raw with an “historic announcement,” Final Night of Champions hype, Sting in the house, New Day vs. Prime Time Players for the WWE Tag Titles, Nikki Bella vs. Charlotte for the Divas Title, Miz TV with the Wyatt Family, more on the marketed “season premiere.”

Live Raw on USA Network

After a video review of Sting trashing Seth Rollins’s statue last Monday on Raw, they went live to the arena for Triple H’s music. Out came Hunter and Stephanie McMahon walking past a giant Connor’s Cure logo on the entrance ramp. So, they’re philanthropic faces tonight?

Hunter and Steph entered the ring acting like nice people with big smiles before Steph introduced the “season premiere” of Raw. Hunter said this year has been a “massive success.” Steph added color that they’re talking about new stars making an “indelible mark on WWE.” Steph rattled off a list of male & female heels & faces, then Hunter said this new wave of stars will take WWE to new heights. And they will be led into that future by one man, The Man, the WWE & World Hvt. champion Seth Rollins.

Hunter said Rollins has the opportunity to etch his name into history by defending the U.S. Title against John Cena and the WWE Title against Sting on the same night at Night of Champions on Sunday. Steph said they will also see history tonight one way or another – either Nikki Bella sets a Divas Title record or Charlotte wins her first Divas Title.

Hunter said there’s more history to be had. He said that tonight in this very ring, for the first time ever, the man who carried the flag of WCW, The Man They Call Sting, will compete for the first time on Raw. And he will face Big Show. Raw TV ratings are at 1996 levels, so why not go with Sting vs. The Giant?

Stephanie said it’s a new season, which means it’s a … New Day. Out came the WWE tag champions to start the show with the advertised Tag Title match. New Day bounced down to the ring and danced with Stephanie in the ring. Hunter sold being put off by this, then decided to jump in the ring and dance a little with Big E. as Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston celebrated.

[ Reax: So, comedy heels who started off as a failed babyface act interacting with philanthropic, smiling & dancing authority figures who have held down every babyface on the roster over the past three years. There was an explosion somewhere and all of the babyfaces were swamped. ]

[Commercial Break at 8:12]

[Q2] Back from break, New Day was doing some sort of warm-up routine in the ring as ring announcer Lilian Garcia smiled and laughed at the heels cutting up. Prime Time Players, placed behind the eight ball, were introduced as the challengers. Lilian handled formal ring introductions, where both teams got boos and cheers.

1 — WWE tag champions NEW DAY (KOFI KINGSTON & BIG E. w/Xavier Woods) vs. PRIME TIME PLAYERS (TITUS O’NEIL & DARREN YOUNG) — WWE Tag Title match

Xavier played the trombone at ringside early on. D-Young then got a hot tag, so Xavier tried to distract him and the referee by playing a few notes on his instrument. Big E. then posted D-Young, prompting Xavier to sarcastically wonder what happened to Darren. New Day took control, then danced and sang heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 8:20]

Back from break, New Day was working on D-Young. Then, Xavier took over the match from ringside playing his trombone. D-Young sold forever to stall for time as they focused on Xavier doing his musical work. Young eventually made it to his corner to tag in Titus, who ran over Kofi, then Big E. Titus started to shake, then did his dog bark before catching Kofi in mid-air for a backbreaker.

Titus stacked ’em up in the corner and hit a big splash, then bodyslammed Big E. for a nearfall. Titus followed with his spinebuster finisher, but Xavier hopped on the ring apron to distract Titus. Titus broke off a piece of the trombone, but the distraction allowed New Day to finish off Titus with their top-rope combo for the pin and the win.

Post-match, New Day danced and celebrated at ringside. The Dudleys then walked out on-stage for a look at New Day to set up the Tag Title match at Night of Champions in six days.

WINNERS: New Day at 12:12 to retain the WWE Tag Titles. If WWE Is still in the Prime Time Players business, they’re going to have to refresh the group after booking cool heels New Day to envelop them in this feud.

Still to come: Nikki Bella vs. Charlotte for the Divas Title and Miz TV with the Wyatts. And, Sting in action on Raw for the first time, facing Big Show.

Video Flashback: Starrcade 1988 for Sting and Dusty Rhodes against the Road Warriors.

[Q3] [Commercial Break at 8:30]

Authority’s Office: Stephanie told Hunter that she’s never seen Hunter dance like that before. In walked top champion Seth Rollins talking up Hunter’s dance moves. Seth talked them up some more about booking Sting in his first-ever Raw TV match tonight. He bragged about Big Show throwing Sting out in the trash tonight, then wondered what they’ll do about John Cena and Sheamus. Hunter said it sounds like he booked the match himself. Seth laughed it up, then walked away in a jovial mood.

Announcers: Michael Cole, JBL, and Byron Saxton reset the show, then flashed back to last week’s Raw when Nikki Bella vs. Charlotte for the Divas Title was made for tonight’s show.

Backstage: Renee Young brought in Charlotte for an interview. And, proud papa Ric Flair. Charlotte said she’s ready for the Divas Title and she knows Ric is. Ric then entered full promo mode hyping Charlotte, the Divas roster, and wrestling. Charlotte laughed, then they wooo’ed at each other.

In-ring: Paige’s music played to bring out the European Connection Paige and Becky Lynch. As Paige entered the ring for singles action, Cole fed to a video package on WWE Network’s fall season line-up. They cut to break after the video aired.

[Commercial Break at 8:42]

[Q4] In-ring: Paige’s music was still playing back from break. Paige and Becky then waited for Sasha Banks’s music to bring out the former NXT Women’s champion for another match against Paige.

2 — PAIGE (w/Becky Lynch) vs. SASHA BANKS (w/Tamina and Naomi)

Sasha dominated early on as Becky tried to encourage her from ringside. Just complete domination during the first three minutes. Paige finally fought back, then dropped Sasha on the back of her head with a release German Suplex. Sasha rolled out of the ring to sell while being checked on by her teammates.

Paige could have waited for a count-out win, but she tried to splash Sasha on the outside, only to airball when Tamina nudged Sasha out of the way. Paige sold the impact, then Sasha capitalized with the Bank Statement back in the ring. Paige fought the hold, but had to tap.

WINNER: Sasha via submission at 5:15.

Announcers: Cole and Co. reset, focusing on the Wyatts introducing Braun Strowman to counter Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. Now, Reigns & Ambrose cannot find a tag partner against the Wyatts for Night of Champions.

Up Next: The Miz hosts Miz TV with the Wyatt Family as his guests.

[Commercial Break at 8:54]

Back on Raw, WWE played soft music for Michael Cole to introduce a video package on Connor the Crusher. WWE plugged their pediatric cancer initiative through Connor’s Cure.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[Q5 — second hour]

Miz TV Segment

The Miz was standing by in the ring trying to reset the mood after the sentimental video package. Miz did a basic intro, then welcomed out the Wyatt Family. The crowd was subdued fresh off the video. Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Strowman entered the ring through the darkness, then sat down opposite Miz. The arena remained darkened, making it look like WWE forgot to pay the light bill with Miz hidden in the ring dressed in his goofy dark outfit. Miz said he is not Reigns and Ambrose’s tag partner for Hell in a Cell. Oops. It’s Night of Champions on Sunday.

Miz then got down to business wanting to know who Braun Strowman is. Bray shot down the question, then told Miz that he wants him to suffer. And, for Reigns and Ambrose to suffer. But, what does he want the most? For everyone to understand that they all fall down.

Suddenly, The Shield’s music played to bring the lights up and bring out Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose through the crowd. Reigns hit the ring, then Ambrose quickly discarded Miz. So, Reigns and Ambrose stared down Harper and Strowman while Wyatt sat down in a chair. Wyatt directed traffic, then Reigns mocked Wyatt thinking he’s the man. He said Wyatt took out Randy Orton, then his blood Jimmy Uso. He’s going to pay for that one, Reigns said.

Reigns and Wyatt came face-to-face. Reigns said Bray can’t beat him one-on-one, can’t beat them in a tag match, like at Summerslam, and now he’s looking for a handicap match. Reigns said they found a third partner for Houston on Sunday. “We have a partner,” Reigns declared. “That means it’s three-on-three, and we’re going to whoop yo ass.” Reigns told Bray to believe that. Bray laughed in his face, then the teams had a stare down. Suddenly, Bray’s video interruption played and the lights went out to end the segment. So, they just kind of casually strolled out of the ring in the darkness?

Sting Flashback: Sting vs. Ric Flair from Great American Bash 1990. If you tilt your head, it looks like John Cena winning the NWA World Title.

Still to come: Sting vs. Big Show.

Up Next: Speaking of Cena, he faces Sheamus next.

[Commercial Break at 9:11. WWE ran their second local ad for Night of Champions at Toyota Center during the break.]

[Q6] In-ring: John Cena’s music played back from break. Cole nearly jumped out of his chair introducing Cena, who played to the crowd doing the “John Cena Suuuuucks” sing-song. Cena noted he’s sporting Miami Hurricanes colors, then hyped his message of never giving up. Cena bounced down to the ring, then Sheamus was introduced as his opponent. Sheamus displayed the MITB briefcase, setting up the announcers to discuss Sheamus potentially cashing in MITB on Rollins or Sting at Night of Champions. Before the bell sounded, JBL noted the hypothetical scenario of Sting winning the WWE Title for the first time, then Sheamus taking the title from Sting on the same night.

3 — JOHN CENA vs. SHEAMUS

Loud dueling chant early on before Cena landed a dropkick, but Sheamus responded with an elbow smash. Sheamus knocked Cena out of the ring, then taunted the crowd heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 9:19]

Back from break, Sheamus came off the top with a splash to Cena, who sold being nearly knocked out. Cena escaped a chinlock, then hit the sit-out slam and Five Knuckle Shuffle. Cena wanted the AA, but Sheamus elbowed out. Cena adjusted and nailed a Tornado DDT for a two count. Cena wanted the AA again, but Sheamus blocked and slapped on a modified Texas Cloverleaf. Cena crawled toward the bottom rope, and he made it.

Cena recovered on the ring apron, so Sheamus grabbed him, stood him up, and delivered the 10 Forearms to the Chest. Sheamus lost control and walked into the STF, though. So, Cena retired fire with 10 Forearms to the Chest of his own. Sheamus absorbed, then kind of clubbed a falling-down Cena in the forehead to get momentum back on his side.

[Q7] Sheamus came to his feet and wanted the Brogue Kick as Cena recovered, but Cena came to his feet and nailed Sheamus with a clothesline. After a reset, the two men came to their feet trading blows. Sheamus got the best of Cena with a backbreaker, but Cena kicked out of a pin.

Sheamus, frustrated, climbed to the top rope, only to have Cena catch him in mid-air and kind of drop Sheamus on his knees. Cena tried to make it look good by transitioning to the STF, but Sheamus overpowered Cena and landed a rolling senton. Sheamus tried to charge Cena, but Cena dropped him with the AA for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Cena at 14:45. Tired match-up, but a fine match making it seem like Cena is in prime form to regain the U.S. Title from Rollins on Sunday. Meanwhile, Sheamus is the losing flavor of the month being able to fall back on the MITB briefcase.

Announcers: JBL did the flashcard comparison of Night of Champions on WWE Network vs. PPV. Cole offered the new slogan for the Network: “Just like Netflix … only a better value.” Not very catchy. Or memorable.

Backstage: Divas champion Nikki Bella was shown warming up for her Divas Title defense tonight.

[Commercial Break at 9:35]

IC Title Segment

Back from break, IC champion Ryback was in the ring dressed for a work-out in the gym. Ryback brought up Kevin Owens having The Big Guy all shook up here in Memphis. The natives didn’t take to the Elvis impersonation. Ryback ran down Owens, whose music had enough of Ryback’s speech and gyrations.

Owens strutted out on-stage with a cocky look on his face, then held up an item in his left hand. Owens referenced “The Secret” helping Ryback recover from injuries and hard times. So, he picked up a copy and read it. Ryback asked Owens if he can read. Owens retorted with intelligence shaming, then said he feels sorry for Ryback and everyone else who believes this garbage. Owens entered the ring to tell Ryback that this is an excuse and a crutch for weak people.

Ryback replied by hyping the book before hyping himself. He then talked about getting an elevator ride to the top of WWE, where he fell flat on his face. He said he did not stop and he is not weak, so he brushed himself up and he climbed back to the top of the mountain. As IC champion. Owens said he’s champ for now. He said if he gets a title shot, he will take it from Ryback. And show the world that The Big Guy is nothing more than a weak … little … boy.

Ryback said he finds that funny because he went to The Authority earlier tonight and requested an IC Title match against Owens at Night of Champions, where every title must be defended. Ryback closed by noting that he’s not just some big guy, but The Big Guy. Ryback threw down the mic, then Owens stared him down before leaving the ring.

[Q8] Announcers: Cole hyped Sting “wrestling” a match on Raw for the first time tonight.

Sting Flashback: Starrcade ’97 for Sting vs. Hollywood Hogan. Cole drew attention to Big Show (then Giant) being the man to hold Sting in the air when he won the World Hvt. Title from Hogan. Tonight, it’s Big Show against Sting.

[Commercial Break at 9:47]

Back from break, Stardust’s music played to bring out the former Cody Rhodes, followed by his new henchmen The Ascension. After they made their entrance, Neville came out on stage, then paused and looked over his shoulder.

Lucha Dragons joined him, making Neville look tall by juxtaposition, then all three charged the ring. The referee was hanging out ringside, so apparently this was not a match. Neville clotheslined Cody over the top rope, then Ascension dragged Cody away from ringside before Stardust could take any more punishment.

Announcers: Cole said the Divas Title match is next. And, Nikki Bella can break the Divas Title record if she beats Charlotte tonight. First, a video package on Nikki, who talked heelishly about her babyface journey. Is that supposed to make her likable or an even cockier heel using a babyface element to try to get sympathy? 295 days later, no one is sure.

[Commercial Break at 9:57]

[Q9 — third hour] Back from break, Charlotte’s music brought out Charlotte, Paige, and Becky Lynch for the big title match. As Charlotte hung out in the ring, Cole read tweets from the likes of Trish Stratus giving support to Charlotte. Divas champion Nikki Bella then came to the ring with Brie Bella and Alicia Fox. The countdown clock showed Nikki closing in on the record if she survives Charlotte. Lilian Garcia handled formal ring introductions before the opening bell.

4 — Divas champion NIKKI BELLA (w/Brie Bella and Alicia Fox) vs. CHARLOTTE (w/Paige and Becky Lynch) — Divas Title match

Back-and-forth early on, then Nikki knocked down Charlotte and sent her to the outside. Charlotte sold on the floor, so Nikki heelishly stood on her back heading to break.

[Commercial Break at 10:07]

Back from break, Nikki was still in control, but Charlotte used her superior strength to power Nikki into the air for a high-impact drop that put both women on the mat. Nikki responded with a kneebuster, but Charlotte came back with a spear. Suddenly, chaos broke out ringside. Brie Bella tried to pull off Twin Magic in the chaos, but Charlotte rolled up Brie and scored a three count for the win.

Post-match, Ric Flair ran down to the ring to celebrate with Charlotte, Paige, and Becky. Meanwhile, Nikki and Brie did the routine from just a few months ago of explaining their heel tactics to avoid losing the title. Suddenly, heel authority figure Stephanie walked out on-stage to interrupt the celebration. She said you cannot win by pinning the wrong person, and they must uphold the integrity of the Divas division. Ahem. Therefore, Charlotte is not the new Divas champion. Charlotte was about to cry. So was Ric.

Steph said Brie should have been DQ’ed the moment she put her hands on Charlotte, therefore Charlotte is the winner, but Nikki is still Divas champion. Stephanie said Nikki is not out of the woods, as Charlotte gets a re-match. Steph said Nikki has to defend the Divas Title in a No DQ match at Night of Champions on Sunday. Nikki celebrated breaking the record, then demanded the title back. Paige slowly took the belt from Charlotte and handed it to the ref, who handed it back to Nikki. The Bellas did a big celebration as Ric tried to console Charlotte.

WINNER: Reverse Decision to Charlotte via DQ at 9:58; Nikki retained the Divas Title. They just did this finish. Like, the last time Nikki defended the title was three months ago at Money in the Bank where WWE did the exact same thing for Nikki vs. Paige. They tried to get heat on the (heel?) Nikki, but this was just lazy.

[Q10] Sting Flashback: Survivor Series 2014 when Sting made his WWE debut and took out Triple H.

[Commercial Break at 10:17]

In-ring: Rusev was introduced to the ring with Summer Rae for the next match. Cesaro was out next as Rusev’s opponent.

5 — CESARO vs. RUSEV (w/Summer Rae)

Some of the crowd chanted for Lana early on, either not aware of Lana having wrist surgery or believing it’s a work. The chants then turned to “Ce-sar-o” as the two big men battled mid-ring. Meanwhile, JBL referenced Smackdown announcer Jerry Lawler in his hometown. Dolph Ziggler grew tired of watching the match, so Ziggler walked down to ringside holding something. Ziggler tried to give it to Summer, which of course drew Rusev’s attention. Summer was like “No, I don’t want that,” then Ziggler placed the item on the announce table and walked away. Cesaro took advantage by rolling up Rusev for the win.

Post-match, Ziggler hit the ring and superkicked Rusev right in the face. Cesaro popped, then celebrated with Ziggler as Rusev slipped out of the ring. Meanwhile, Summer picked up the boxed object and held it behind her back to take the item with her out of Rusev’s sight. Cole hyped Ziggler vs. Rusev at Night of Champions on Sunday.

WINNER: Cesaro at 4:08. Remember when Rusev was dominant and never lost clean on TV? Now he’s That Guy on the card.

Announcers: Cole reset the show, then threw to a video of WWE stars visiting a children’s hospital earlier in the day.

[Q11] Video Package from earlier today: Stephanie McMahon, apparently playing the role of philanthropic brand ambassador, and the Bella Twins, visited a local children’s hospital. They were total babyfaces. WWE put this video on right after the Bellas cheated to retain the Divas Title and colluded with Stephanie to get the title record? Undercuts whatever storyline they’re trying to promote.

Ringside: WWE showed a cancer patient down at ringside with her dad. Cole said the little girl is now cancer-free.

Backstage: Seth Rollins was shown talking up Big Show, who faces Sting in the main event.

[Commercial Break at 10:34]

Moments Ago: Dolph Ziggler presented Summer Rae with a gift. Summer claimed to not wanting anything to do with the present.

Backstage: Rusev was shown ranting & raving walking down the hallway. Summer tried to calm him down from behind, but Rusev stormed into his locker room. Summer then opened up the present and liked what she saw. Rusev slammed a chair behind the locker room door, then Summer frantically walked inside, presumably to try to console Rusev. WWE cut back to the announcers, who tried to under-sell violence happening on the other side of that door.

Earlier Tonight: New Day retained the WWE Tag Titles against Prime Time Players, who now face the Dudleys at Night of Champions.

Match Announcement: Neville and Lucha Dragons face Stardust and The Ascension in the Night of Champions pre-show match.

Authority’s Office: Stephanie bragged to Hunter about Nikki Bella getting the Divas Title record. Big Show then walked in for a chat with Hunter and Stephanie about facing Sting tonight. Steph told Show that tonight is his chance to be the talk of the town as the problem-solver taking out Sting. Show flashed his fist, then walked off. “I feel sorry for Sting,” Steph gloated.

Sting Flashback: Last Monday on Raw when Sting destroyed a statue, wasting The Authority’s budget on graven images.

Up Next: Sting vs. Big Show.

[Commercial Break at 10:42]

[Q12] Back from break, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were shown at ringside. Cole then plugged a Divas “Bellabration” this Thursday on Smackdown.

In-ring: Big Show was introduced first for the main event. Saxton hyped Sting and Show’s WCW history, then they did the Cena Pause before Sting’s WWE music played. Black & White lighting flashed, then Sting walked out on-stage and soaked in the moment of wrestling his first-ever match on Raw TV. Sting slowly marched down to the ring as Cole hyped the WWE Title match between Sting and Seth Rollins at Night of Champions on Sunday. Sting entered the ring and howled, then Lilian Garcia handled formal ring introductions. “This … is … Sting!” Lilian declared to a crowd reaction. Cole offered an essay on how far they have come in wrestling that two of the Monday Night Wars figures for WCW are having a main event on Raw 15 years later.

6 — STING vs. BIG SHOW — Sting’s first-ever Raw TV match

To complete the Nitro flashback, the assigned referee was Charles Robinson. Sting, wrestling in his Stinger t-shirt, out-quicked Big Show early on, then landed Ten Punches in the Corner. Sting Howl, but Giant grabbed Sting around the throat. Sting blocked the chokeslam, though, and nailed a DDT. Stinger Splash followed. Suddenly, Seth Rollins ran down to the ring. Sting tried to cut off Seth as the ref tossed the match, but Big Show knocked down Sting. Suddenly, John Cena stormed the ring and helped Sting clear the heels from the ring.

Cena and Rollins stood tall in the ring, then Rollins grabbed his WWE Title and U.S. Title belts and talked to Hunter. Hunter said they’re going to play it this way – a little tag team match. Hunter tried to play off the obvious booking decision as impressing himself, then said the match is next.

WINNER: Sting via DQ at 1:43. Definitely a flashback to WCW Nitro main events. Sting looked fine for the limited amount of singles action required of him, trying to save the mystery of seeing Sting in a one-on-one match for the PPV on Sunday.

[Commercial Break at 10:53]

7 — STING & JOHN CENA vs. WWE World Hvt. & U.S. champion SETH ROLLINS & BIG SHOW

Back from break, the match was joined in progress with Show working on Cena. Cena then tried to lift Show into the air, but Show fell on top of him. Rollins went back to work on Cena, but Cena ducked Seth charging the ropes and flipped Seth clear over the top rope to the floor. Back in the ring, Cena tried to slam Show, but Show fell on top of Cena’s head/neck. Cena sold the effects, then Seth and Show began tagging in and out working on Cena.

[Q13 — over-run] The heels continued to isolate Cena and mix in taunts toward Sting. Show decided to go for a Vader Bomb and kind of grazed Cena on the way down. Paging Vader, Big Van for an assist. The match reset with Seth stalking Cena, who suddenly exploded on Seth with an inside-out clothesline. But, Show tagged back in and cut off a tag. Show then tried a Vader Bomb again, and this time Cena moved out of the way. Show ate the mat, then slowly tagged in Seth. Meanwhile, Cena hot-tagged Sting.

Sting landed clotheslines on Seth, then a Stinger Splash. And a second. Then, a running bulldog. But, Show shoved down Sting. Suddenly, Cena got a burst and dropped Show with a super-AA. Seth tried to nail Cena with the Pedigree, but Sting grabbed Seth and dropped him with the Scorpion Death Drop. As Show dropped off, Sting put Seth in the Scorpion Deathlock. Seth tapped out frantically, giving Sting and Cena the crowd-pleasing win.

WINNERS: Sting & Cena via submission at 8:55.

Post-match, Cole frantically said that if that submission happens on Sunday, then Sting could become WWE World Hvt. champion. And, if Cena hits the AA on Seth, he could become the new U.S. champion. As Sting’s music played, Sting and Cena celebrated in the ring. Meanwhile, Hunter emphatically picked up Seth and tried to display his fallen champion, still with possession of WWE’s top titles. Steph joined Hunter holding up Seth as Show recovered to his feet to stand next to Hunter and Co.

Cena and Sting continued to stand tall, The Authority recovered ringside, and Cole hyped Sheamus possibly cashing in MITB at Night of Champions, which closed the show seven minutes past the top of the hour.