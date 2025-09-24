Asuka’s high-energy debut with an introduction from William Regal – 10 YRS AGO NXT TV Report (9-24-2015)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

WWE NXT Results

September 24, 2015

Taped at Full Sail University

Report by Justin James, PWTorch contributor

[Q1] No pre-credits video. Eva Marie infuriates the crowd with her entrance and Corey Graves sounds like Jerry Lawler when she comes out. Ugh. Replay of the controversial finish a few weeks ago that the crowd dumped on when the ref looked like he held back from calling the three count. Inset promo with Eva Marie saying she kicked out and she thanked the ref for being fair. Carmella comes out. She is still struggling to get a pop.

1 – EVA MARIE vs. CARMELLA

Carmella starts out hot, and dumps Marie through the ropes and does some dancing to involve the crowd. Quick cover on Marie, but Marie kicks out. Suplex and a cover gets one for Marie. Big boot knocks Carmella down for a two count. Another suplex earns Marie two. Carmella tries to sneak a win, but she takes a knee after the kick-out.

Back elbow stuns Marie, then a head scissors take down and a pair of Thesz Presses. The ref (same as last time) pulls his count, saying that Marie’s foot was on the rope, but it was off camera so we can’t verify. Carmella gets sent to the outside and hits the metal ramp hard. She gets counted out. Replay post-match shows that Marie really did get a foot on the rope.

WINNER: Eva Marie via count-out in 5:10. Marie is working a bit stiffer now, which helps her feel more believable in the ring. That said, this is a weird story where the ref seems to be favoring Eva Marie even if he isn’t. Didn’t TNA run an angle like this recently?

-Nia Jax vignette. Beauty is more than skin deep, she is a force that cannot be stopped, and greatness is her destiny.

-Replay of highlights from a recent NXT with Bayley’s match and the announcement from William Regal of Bayley vs. Sasha Banks in an Iron Woman Match on the next Takeover special. Clips from an interview with Bayley and Sasha Banks. Fantastic package that makes the match feel must-see.

[Q2] Bull Dempsey hits the ramp to face Tyler Breeze.

2 – BULL DEMPSEY vs. TYLER BREEZE

Breeze dances around to avoid a lock-up, then ducks in the ropes. He uses the ref as a distraction and jumps into a headlock. Dempsey breaks free and sends Breeze to the corner. Breeze back drops Dempsey over the ropes, but Dempsey lands on the apron on this feet. Tussle by the ropes, and Breeze sends Dempsey into the ramp. Dempsey beats the ten count. Breeze returns to the attack.

[ Break ]

Breeze proves his main roster readiness by having Dempsey in a chinlock out of the break. Breeze has Dempsey stuck on the mat, and Dempsey finally breaks free. Breeze drops bombs on Dempsey, but Dempsey hulks up. Dempsey slaps his belly, then unloads on Breeze. Dempsey heads up top, but Breeze rolls to the apron. Dempsey brings him back in the hard way and heads up top, but Breeze yanks him off and puts his feet on the ropes for the extra leverage on the win.

WINNER: Tyler Breeze in 7:30. Why does it feel like this feud is headed for a blow-off at Takeover: Respect? Can’t they find something better for Breeze to be doing?

Short vignette for Asuka.

-Recap video of the NXT: Texas Tour. Looked like a fun tour.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[Q3] William Regal is in the ring with a table and contracts. This is the official signing of Asuka. Regal puts her over hard, then introduces her as Kana, then they do the name change routine on the Tron like they did with Hideo Itami. She has a mask and gets a great pop. He asks her if she wants to say anything. She says she is happy to be in NXT and rallies the crowd. This is a dream come true for her, and she is here to be a champion. She signs the contract. She has a ton of energy. Dana Brooke’s music interrupts, bringing her and Emma out in street clothes. Brooke gets a light pop, as she definitely has her fans.

Regal says they are being rude, but gives up the mic to Emma. Emma talks to Asuka as if she can’t understand English. They fake welcome her. Emma says that to survive in NXT you need to understand that they run NXT and sent Charlotte and Becky packing. They will make her life miserable if she doesn’t play ball. Asuka looks at her feet throughout this. Asuka starts to leave the ring, but stops on the apron. She then walks down the steps looking like a hurt puppy, as Brooke and Emma celebrate. Regal looks annoyed. The crowd chants for Asuka. She turns around at the top of the ring and shoots a wry smile with confidence. Emma and Brooke are confused.

Backstage, the cameraman catches up with Breeze. Apparently Breeze got booked to face Apollo Crews at Takeover: Respect. Crews shows up, as he’s excited to face Breeze. He teases tension, but then acts like he is just playing.

In the studio, Kyle Edwards has another ESPN-like presentation on the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson beat The Vaudevillains as part of the tournament. Next week will be Finn Balor and Samoa Joe against Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady. The fans will have no clue who to cheer for in that one.

Quick promo from The Hype Bros. Rawley is taking on more of Zack Ryder’s mannerisms, and it is working. Promo with Jason Jordan and Chad Gable. I’m really liking the chemistry with Gable and Jordan.

3 – NXT tag champions THE VAUDEVILLAINS (AIDEN ENGLISH & SIMON GOTCH) vs. BLAKE & MURPHY (w/Alexa Bliss) – NXT Tag Team Championship match

[Q4] The crowd predictably asks for Blue Pants at the beginning. Gotch with early offense on Blake, but Bliss tries to trip Gotch. Blue Pants emerges to even the odds. They end up brawling in the ring. Bliss beats it to the back, and Blue Pants chases. Blake tries a quick cover in the confusion but Gotch slips out. Blake yanks English’s ear to take control. English beats a double team with style, then a distraction from Blake outside the ring lets Murphy suplex English onto the apron.

[ Break ]

English is getting wrecked in the corner by Blake and Murphy. Meanwhile, Rich Brennan demonstrates the amazing ability to ignore the bickering between Graves and Saxton and call the match. Back in the ring, English sends Murphy to the apron, then springs off the mat with a massive right hand to draw a double tag.

Gotch shows off a variety of slick moves on Blake and drops the strap. Gotch with the Rolling Senton, but he gets yanked down by Murphy. Blake gets the knees up to block the Swanton Bomb from English, but Murphy can’t quite get the pin. Surprise cover almost pins English. Whirling Dervish ends it.

WINNERS: The Vaudevillains in 9:30. Decent match. Gotch and English are really delivering in the ring. Murphy and Blake feel better with Bliss at their side, as she just brings a lot to the table.

Promo from Enzo Amore and Colin Cassady. Amore talks about how much Dusty Rhodes helped them. For the first time ever, Amore puts over his opponents says that there’s nothing fugazi about Balor’s title and nothing sawft about the boar’s head on Samoa Joe. But, Amore’s so hard, he can blow a bubble with a Now ‘n Later. Cassady says that they have all the respect in the world for Balor and Joe, but next week the respect is gone and Amore and Cassady will go through them to the end.

Promo from Balor and Joe. Balor says they are friends, but they won’t be friends next week. Balor fights for Rhodes. Joe says it’s about winning. He says that Amore and Cassady are the two realest guys in the room, but Joe and Balor are the two toughest dogs in the fight, and you can’t teach that.

[ J.J.’s Reax: Two really solid promos here. I like the respect all around instead of trying to make one of these teams a heel for the week. Serious Enzo Amore and Cassady may be an improvement. ]

FINAL THOUGHTS: Light week in terms of in-ring action, with three okay matches and lots of promo time. I like the presentation of the Tag Team Classic. Will Finn Balor even have an opponent for Takeover: Respect? Not at this pace. They will need to hot-shot a #1 contender in the next two weeks, and it won’t be Tyler Breeze or Apollo Crews. Perhaps Samoa Joe as fall-out from the Tag Team Classic?