FREE PODCAST 9/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk ESPN-WWE, Netflix-WBD-AEW, Vaquer, Mickie James HOF, Cody-Seth, Lesnar, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:
- The breaking news of Netflix’s interest in buying WBD and what it could mean to AEW
- Wrestlepalooza reviews from ESPN and fans
- Thoughts on where the WWE-ESPN marriage goes from here in terms of both companies drawing attention to it
- Individual reactions to each of the Wrestlepalooza matches including which matches should’ve traded five minutes, is the backlash to certain aspects justified
- AEW’s All Out legacy as a contrast to WWE Wrestpalooza
- What’s next for John Cena
- What’s next for AEW
- Mickie James being inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame and what her legacy is
- The latest on Raja Jackson’s legal situation
- Crown Jewel’s main event – Seth Rollins vs. John Cena
- Reaction to the Asuka-Iyo Sky angle
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.