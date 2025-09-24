News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk ESPN-WWE, Netflix-WBD-AEW, Vaquer, Mickie James HOF, Cody-Seth, Lesnar, more (101 min.)

September 24, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

  • The breaking news of Netflix’s interest in buying WBD and what it could mean to AEW
  • Wrestlepalooza reviews from ESPN and fans
  • Thoughts on where the WWE-ESPN marriage goes from here in terms of both companies drawing attention to it
  • Individual reactions to each of the Wrestlepalooza matches including which matches should’ve traded five minutes, is the backlash to certain aspects justified
  • AEW’s All Out legacy as a contrast to WWE Wrestpalooza
  • What’s next for John Cena
  • What’s next for AEW
  • Mickie James being inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame and what her legacy is
  • The latest on Raja Jackson’s legal situation
  • Crown Jewel’s main event – Seth Rollins vs. John Cena
  • Reaction to the Asuka-Iyo Sky angle

Related Articles

