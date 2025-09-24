FREE PODCAST 9/23 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann talk ESPN-WWE, Netflix-WBD-AEW, Vaquer, Mickie James HOF, Cody-Seth, Lesnar, more (101 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist and podcaster. They cover these topics:

The breaking news of Netflix’s interest in buying WBD and what it could mean to AEW

Wrestlepalooza reviews from ESPN and fans

Thoughts on where the WWE-ESPN marriage goes from here in terms of both companies drawing attention to it

Individual reactions to each of the Wrestlepalooza matches including which matches should’ve traded five minutes, is the backlash to certain aspects justified

AEW’s All Out legacy as a contrast to WWE Wrestpalooza

What’s next for John Cena

What’s next for AEW

Mickie James being inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame and what her legacy is

The latest on Raja Jackson’s legal situation

Crown Jewel’s main event – Seth Rollins vs. John Cena

Reaction to the Asuka-Iyo Sky angle

