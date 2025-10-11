FREE PODCAST 10/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #354 (9-23-95) including WCW Fall Brawl ‘95 review, Nitro beats Raw, WCW releases Austin, more (163 min.)

News Ticker

October 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #354 of the PWTorch including WCW Fall Brawl ‘95, discussing whether War Games is a dead concept, Nitro beats Raw in their first head-to-head, Austin gets released, and more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

