LECLAIR’S WWE CROWN JEWEL 2025 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of Rhodes vs. Rollins, Stratton vs. Vaquer, Cena vs. Styles, more

LECLAIR’S WWE CROWN JEWEL 2025 REPORT

OCTOBER 11, 2025

PERTH, AUSTRALIA AT RAC ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON ESPN STREAMING (U.S.), Netflix (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Wade Barrett

-The show’s cold open showed the transfer of the Crown Jewel championships from the WWE Experience building in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to Perth.

-Michael Cole talked over a wide shot of the city of Perth, eventually closing in on the RAC Arena. He introduced various wrestlers over their arena arrivals earlier in the day, eventually tossing to an opening video package narrated by Rhea Ripley.

-Fireworks exploded from the entrance way as Michael Cole welcomed the audience to the RAC Arena in Perth. The crowd was bathed in a sea of yellow, with thousands wearing John Cena’s farewell tour shirt.

Bronson Reed was out first, flanked by Paul Heyman. Alicia Taylor announced the “Australian Street Fight.” Cole said that Reed considered it a “dream come true” to return to his homeland and kick off the event against Roman Reigns. At ringside, Cole re-introduced himself and welcomed his broadcast partner, Wade Barrett. The crowd began chanting for Roman Reigns before Reed’s music had even faded out. They threw fingers to the sky as his music hit. Reigns sauntered onto the stage as fireworks shot up behind him.

(1) BRONSON REED (w/ Paul Heyman) vs. ROMAN REIGNS – Australian Street Fight

Bronson Reed and Roman Reigns stepped to the center of the ring slowly, trading words. Reed threw the first punch, but Roman shrugged it off and blasted Reed into the corner. He worked Bronson around the ring, settling in the southeast corner and mounting him for ten punches. The crowd excitedly chanted along. Reigns clotheslined Reed to the floor. Barrett said that Reed could be “swallowed up by the moment” if he isn’t careful. Reigns caught Reed with a drive-by, then gave him an uppercut over the barricade and into the crowd.

Reed retreated through the aisle way on the floor, Reigns in pursuit. They brawled around the outer perimeter of the floor. Reigns cracked a filled trash can over Reed’s back. They worked back through the timekeeper’s area to ringside. Reigns pulled out a cricket bat and rugby ball. He threw the ball at Paul Heyman, then clocked Reed in the gut with the bat. Back in the ring, Reigns wound up and cracked Bronson again. The crowd showered him with a big “OTC” chant. Roman went to retrieve Reed, but he’d recovered. He threw his body into Reigns and began his attack. He retrieved a Kendo stick from underneath the ring and missed wildly with a swing. Reigns stole the stick and cracked it across Reed’s back. The crowd continued to sing to Roman. He grabbed a microphone.

“Perth! If you want tables, acknowledge me!” Reigns soaked in more cheers. He retrieved a table, but was attacked by Reed as the match crossed 7:00. Bronson slid the table back under the ring to a chorus of boos. Reed dislodged the steel steps from the ring post and ran them into Reigns. He worked him against the barricade before returning him to the ring. Reed grabbed a pair of chairs. He drove the head of one into Reigns’ ribs. Cole and Barrett talked about the injuries Reigns suffered a month ago at the hands of the Vision. Heyman taunted Reigns as Reed continued his assault. He opened up a chair. Reigns sprang to life and gave Reed a Samoan Drop onto the seat of the chair, covering him for a near fall just before 10:00.

Both men struggled to their feet. Reigns hit the ropes repeatedly, delivering short-arm clotheslines that barely staggered Reed. Cole said this is the most “focused and active” he’s seen Roman in months. Roman hit a leaping clothesline off the ropes. He punched the mat, looking for a Superman Punch. Reed blocked it and gave him a Death Valley Driver for a cover and two count. Reed beat Reigns with a STOP sign. The crowd told him to “read the sign.” Roman fought back with elbows. Reed shrugged them off and delivered a Uranagi for a cover and two count. He went for a Senton, but Roman rolled out of the way. Reed charged at Reigns in the corner, but Roman moved. Reed careened into the ring post.

Reigns finally caught Reed with the Superman Punch. He sized him up for the Spear, but Reed groggily rolled to the floor, saving himself. Roman followed, opting for a running start around ringside for the Spear. Just as he turned the southwest corner, Bron Breakker came flying off the barricade. He picked Reigns off with a massive Spear. Reed and Breakker gave Reigns a Shield Bomb through the announcers desk as the match crossed 16:00. Reed pulled the table back out from underneath the ring while Breakker played guard dog over Roman. Once Reed had the table propped in the corner, Bron dragged Roman toward the ring.

“Uso!” rang out and the crowd sprang to life. Jimmy and Jey marched to the ring. They dropped Breakker in the aisle with tandem Superkicks. In the ring, they beat Reed into the corner. Breakker returned, eating more Superkicks. They hit splashes into opposing corners, then gave Bron a 1-D. Jimmy pulled Breakker into position, and the brothers ascended opposing turnbuckles for splashes. Reed cut Jimmy off. Breakker popped up and pulled Jey off his perch, giving him a military press into double knees. “He took a 1-D less than a minute ago!” Barrett exclaimed. Jimmy stumbled to his feet on the outside. Breakker got a running start around the ring and speared him through the timekeeper’s area. Reed climbed the turnbuckles, looking to splash Jey Uso. Reigns cut him off with a Superman Punch.

Roman called for the Spear again. Breakker leapt onto the apron. Roman changed course, giving Breakker a Superman Punch to the floor. Reed scooped Reigns onto his shoulders. Reigns slid down his back. Jey Uso charged at Reed for a Spear, but Bronson moved. Jey speared Reigns through the propped table in the corner. Reed gave Roman Tsunami and covered him for a three count.

WINNER: Bronson Reed in 21:05

Cole said Reed just became only the second person to pin Roman Reigns in years.

Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey sat in the ring as Reed’s music faded out. Roman wouldn’t even look at his cousins while he spoke to them. He said he told them he had to this on his own. “I love you, but I don’t want to see you until Christmas.” Reigns rolled out of the ring and sauntered up the ramp, talking to himself. Jey said told his brother that he’s out, too. He said Roman is always going to be about himself. Jey left Jimmy alone in the ring.

(LeClair’s Analysis: Fun opener, albeit a bit formulaic by WWE “street fight” standards. This is a huge win and vote of confidence for Bronson Reed. It was inevitable that this one devolved into a multi-man brawl with Breakker and the Usos, but I thought the eventual finish made up for the predictability of the interference. Instead of the man advantage leading to a victory for Roman, turmoil between the cousins cost Roman the match and put Reed over in a big way. At the very least, I’m intrigued by the prospect of Roman, Jimmy, and Jey trying to recapture some of that Bloodline storytelling magic.)

-Cole tossed to a video package for the women’s Crown Jewel championship.

Alicia Taylor introduced the match as the camera focused in on the Crown Jewel Championship belt.

Stephanie Vaquer entered first, rising from a cloud of smoke. Cole and Barrett touted her first twelve months with the company, capped off by winning the Women’s World Championship in her first attempt. Tiffany Stratton was out next. She slapped hands with fans as Cole talked about her recent accolades and accomplishments. Taylor delivered Championship introductions. Both women received modest reactions.

(2) STEPHANIE VAQUER vs. TIFFANY STRATTON – Women’s Crown Jewel Championship match

A dueling chant broke out as the opening bell rang. Stephanie Vaquer and Tiffany Stratton circled one another, then locked up. Stratton wrestled Vaquer back to her feet, but the World Champion quickly regained wrist control. Stratton turned it over into a headlock. Stephanie took her down, but Tiffany kipped up. She hit a cartwheel out of the hold, then rolled up Vaquer for a quick two count. The two rolled to their feet, staring each other down. Stratton offered Vaquer a handshake. Stephanie threw a kick. Tiffany caught it. She countered Vaquer into the corner and went for a handspring back elbow. Vaquer moved. She downed Stratton in the corner and drover her boot into the champion’s face.

Stratton missed with a missile dropkick off of an Irish Whip. Vaquer dropped her with an elbow and covered her for a two count at 3:30. Stephanie hit a leg drop for another two count. Barrett said this has all been “pleasant and polite” for several weeks, and he wants to see who is willing to take the gloves off first. Vaquer caught a kick attempt from Stratton and turned her leg over into a standing neck and leg hold. Tiffany punched free and gave Vaquer a back drop. Both women were down for a beat. Tiffany rolled to her feet first. She caught Stephanie with a short arm clothesline, then hit the signature handspring back elbow into the corner. Stratton hit her signature Alabama Slam for a stack cover and two count just before 6:00.

Tiffany went for a double stomp, but Vaquer blocked it and rolled her up for two. Vaquer sent Stratton to the corner and gave her a Dragon Screw, then double knees for a cover and two count. Vaquer ascended the northwest turnbuckles. Stratton rose and knocked her to the apron. Vaquer tried to bounce back in the ring, but Stratton caught her in the air and delivered a Backbreaker for a cover and two count. Stratton set up for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Vaquer popped to her feet and pushed her down. She gave Tiffany a high angle back drop. Vaquer tried to initiate the Devil’s Kiss, but Stratton blocked it. She climbed to the top and went for a Swanton Bomb. Vaquer got her knees up, connecting with the back of Tiffany’s head.

Vaquer called for, and executed the Devil’s Kiss. She covered for a two count. Stratton popped to her feet and gave Vaquer a rolling Senton. She leapt to the top rope, looking for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever again. Stephanie rolled out of the way. She immediately leapt to her feet and to the top rope, delivering the Corkscrew Splash for a cover and three count.

WINNER: Stephanie Vaquer in 10:05 to win the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship

(LeClair’s Analysis: These two worked hard, and fast. It was clear they were trying to get a lot in here, and they mostly succeeded. It really felt like they could have used another few minutes, which would have allowed them to slow down a bit and let some of the bigger, athletic spots breathe for a moment or two. Stratton has continuously impressed on big stages, and Vaquer continues to get the best out of everyone she works with. The crowd seemed to respect this, and like both women, but it felt like they’re well aware of how forced the entire Crown Jewel concept feels and comes off in execution.)

After the match, Paul Levesque presented Vaquer with the Crown Jewel title and ring. Jackie Redmond asked Vaquer about the moment. She said because the crowd chose to believe in her, now she believes in herself. She celebrated with her two titles. Cole said she’s the epitome of dreams coming true.