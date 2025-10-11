VIP 2005 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #882 (October 8, 2005): Mitchell Feature on Mr. First Amendment Vince McMahon, Keller on Impact’s Spike debut, Jeff Hardy Torch Talk, Hogan challenges Austin

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #882 cover-dated October 8, 2005: The cover story features Wade Keller’s analysis of the newsworthy WWE Homecoming edition of Raw… Pat McNeill looks at the growing trend of indy promotions offering their weekly shows in digital streaming online… Bruce Mitchell’s feature column looks at Vince McMahon, Ultimate Warrior, and the First Amendment… Wade Keller’s feature column examines in-depth the first edition of TNA Impact… Part three of the Torch Talk with Jeff Hardy features his explanation for why he’s not in TNA’s X Division at this point and if he will be in the future… Ringside Beat features a detailed report on ROH’s New York event featuring Samoa Joe vs. Kenta Kobashi… WWE Newswire details the behind the scenes craziness with the WWE-Spike TV controversy, the crazy Ultimate Warrior-WWE story, the latest financials for WWE Inc., and much more… Wade Keller’s End Notes talks about the 18th Anniversary of the Torch, the newsletter’s extreme makeover, and random thoughts on the week in wrestling… Also, TNA Newswire, Top Five Stories of the Week, The Raw Big Story, The Smackdown Big Story, The TNA Impact Big Story, and more…

