Which wrestlers in WWE are putting their opponents over and who is putting themselves first? – WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS

William Danforth wrote, “The more you give, the more you get.”

This holds true in life.

The nature of humanity is to look out for oneself, but prioritizing the needs of others paradoxically helps us as well. Multiple studies have found that people who give more to charity are happier and more fulfilled. Giving can result in more tangible benefits. Stephanie McMahon famously tweeted “Philanthropy is the future of marketing.”

The same is true in pro wrestling.

Looking great is every wrestler’s priority, but the best wrestlers make their opponents look great as well. Putting one’s opponent over is a vital ingredient in a successful wrestling career.

Perhaps more than any other attribute, the ability to make their opponents look good made Ric Flair and Shawn Michaels stars. Others (e.g., the Road Warriors, Ultimate Warrior) found success without doing so, but such success is the exception and often fleeting.

This week, we’ll take a look at which acts are selling for their opponents, and which are not.

Rising Star of the Week: Becky Lynch

It’s no coincidence that the biggest star in women’s wrestling is also the most giving. Since her WrestleMania return, Becky Lynch has bent over backwards to put over her opponents.

Lynch has allowed herself to be out-wrestled, outsmarted, and out out-argued week in and week out. While Lynch is expert at selling wrestling moves, she truly shines in selling on the mic. She convincingly presents herself as a narcissistic self-obsessed diva. When correctly called out by her opponents, she emotes frustration, humiliation and a loss for words. Lynch’s success and undeniable talent allow her to build herself back up again the next time, and the cycle repeats.

Far from being “Held down by the Man,” Lynch’s adversaries have reaped tremendous benefits, most notably Lyra Valkyria, A.J. Lee, and more recently Maxxine Dupri. Letting her opponents get the upper hand has allowed Valkyria to appear skilled on the mic and Dupri to seem like a ring technician which has enabled A.J. Lee to come off like a true star.

Whatever their weaknesses, Lynch’s opponents end up in a better position after their program ends. This Lass Kicker is WWE’s top star-maker.

Runner-up: J.D. McDonagh

The consummate enhancement talent, McDonagh excels at making his opponents look good in the ring. In recent months he’s put over Penta, A.J. Styles, and Rusev, making them seem virtually unstoppable in the process.

McDonagh’s small stature makes his opponents seem bigger in contrast and makes it easy for them to perform any maneuver against him. His athleticism allows him to create movement in matches and flop like a professional soccer player after taking a move, creating the illusion of being utterly clobbered.

The Irish Ace is also literally clobbered on a regular basis. His match against Sheamus on Monday’s Raw left his body covered in abrasions and bruises. McDonagh’s willingness to endure physical harm puts him at risk for injury, such as the missed moonsault last January which caused him to crash into the announce desk, breaking his rib and puncturing his lung.

McDonagh doesn’t excel in many other areas. He doesn’t have a great look, a compelling promo, or an intriguing character. However, his remarkable ability to sell in the ring makes him an invaluable player who sees in-ring action nearly every week on Raw.

The rewards are evident: multiple tag team title reigns, enviable TV time, and an occasional underdog victory over the likes of Sheamus.

Second Runner-up: Roxanne Perez

The true workhorse of Raw’s women’s division, Roxanne Perez has wrestled more than 55 matches this year, far more than any other woman in WWE.

Why?

Perez reliably puts on compelling matches that make her opponents look great.

Like her Judgement Day stablemate McDonagh, Perez is smaller than most of her opponents, but her impressive ring skills allow her to seem threatening despite losing most of her matches.

Perez’s match against Nikki Bella on Monday was a prime example. Perez was more successful than Asuka or any of Bella’s other previous opponents in making the former Diva look capable in the ring.

Typically, Bella moves slowly and hesitantly, and never seems to break into 2nd gear. Perez provided enough movement and sold well enough to mask Bella’s shortcomings, and the match flowed relatively well.

Her ability to sell sets her apart from her peers on Raw and makes “the Prodigy” invaluable.

Fading Star of the Week: Mr. Iguana

Mr. Iguana is hilarious. His antics in the ring, accompanied by plush companion La Yesca, bear closer resemblance to a Looney Tunes cartoon than a competitive wrestling match. His brand of wrestling is undoubtedly entertaining but carries the unfortunate side effect of making his opponents look like idiots.

Iguana’s act relies heavily on behavior which is incompatible with winning a real-world fight. Frightening his opponent into inaction by tossing his stuffed animal to them, expecting them to sell distress when hit by the same plush toy, or lying on his back with all limbs in the air when he is hurt or posing in a seated position for long periods of time while his opponents are forced to look on, stunned, would never work outside a cartoon.

Iguana’s match on Halloween Havoc saw him team with La Parka to take on Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater. Two promising up and coming stars, Evans and Slater were forced to play the fool repeatedly for Iguana. Despite winning when Slater hit Iguana with a 450 splash, the two high-flyers emerged from the match greatly diminished.

The joy of Iguana’s pratfalls are not worth the broken suspension of disbelief they force upon viewers, nor the unflattering light they shine upon his opponents. Wrestlers who value fans’ perception of them as serious competitors should steer clear, as should fans who prefer a sports-like presentation.

First Runner-Up: John Cena

John Cena’s retirement tour has done a lot of damage to his opponents. Cody Rhodes and C.M. Punk, arguably the two most important babyfaces in WWE, saw their stock dramatically fall due to their involvement.

Cena humiliated Punk in the lead up to their Night of Champions match, calling undue attention to Punk’s weaknesses in a manner which Punk was unable to answer in or out of the ring.

Cena’s treatment of Cody Rhodes was even worse. Both competitors looked their absolute worst in what was the worst WrestleMania main event in years, but greater damage was done to Cody, who lost the match and his title.

Cody would win his title back at SummerSlam in an infinitely better match, but Cena barely acknowledged the loss afterwards. He failed to put over Cody for defeating him, made no attempt to pass the torch, and to the contrary went on calling himself “the Last Real World Champion” with a straight (baby) face.

In fairness, Cena did put over Brock Lesnar strong at Wrestlepalooza, but again failed to address his loss, minimizing its impact.

One would imagine that the purveyor of loyalty and respect would be sure his retirement tour left the WWE a better place than he found it. Not so.

Cena could learn a lesson from his ex, Nikki Bella. For all her faults, she has the grace to put over the younger talent who will outlast her.