VIP PODCAST 10/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Add a wrestler to Heyman’s group? Taking sides in high-profile wrestling spats like Flair-Foley and Bret-Golderg! More (69 min.)

October 30, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

  • Is it worrisome that business analysis of WWE has become nearly impossible given the streaming deals, overseas deals, and fewer direct connections to measurements that include actual fan satisfaction with the product.
  • Does it seem pro wrestling fundamentally doesn’t work with fixed rosters over time? Aren’t boom periods usually a result of an influx of new wrestlers, including at the top of cards?
  • Is there a market for a major UK promotion? Did the hosts on Dragons Den miss out on an investment opportunity?
  • Wasn’t there a stretch a few years ago when Sami Zayn seemed washed up in the ring or at least dialing it down? Now he seems back at a top level, right?
  • Choose sides in these rivals’ spats with each other:
    • Vince Russo – Eric Bischoff
    • Bret Hart – Bill Goldberg
    • Ric Flair – Mick Foley
    • Vince McMahon – Nailz
    • Tito Ortiz – Dana White
  • Should the Paul Heyman group add a third wrestler now that Seth Rollins is out?
  • Thoughts on the next wave of “freak show” boxing matches: Tank Davis vs. Jake Paul and Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather? Also is Clarissa Shields vs Laila Ali a fight that can come to fruition?
  • Thoughts on UFC champions leaving their weight division behind.

