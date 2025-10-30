VIP PODCAST 10/30 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Add a wrestler to Heyman’s group? Taking sides in high-profile wrestling spats like Flair-Foley and Bret-Golderg! More (69 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Is it worrisome that business analysis of WWE has become nearly impossible given the streaming deals, overseas deals, and fewer direct connections to measurements that include actual fan satisfaction with the product.

Does it seem pro wrestling fundamentally doesn’t work with fixed rosters over time? Aren’t boom periods usually a result of an influx of new wrestlers, including at the top of cards?

Is there a market for a major UK promotion? Did the hosts on Dragons Den miss out on an investment opportunity?

Wasn’t there a stretch a few years ago when Sami Zayn seemed washed up in the ring or at least dialing it down? Now he seems back at a top level, right?

Choose sides in these rivals’ spats with each other: Vince Russo – Eric Bischoff Bret Hart – Bill Goldberg Ric Flair – Mick Foley Vince McMahon – Nailz Tito Ortiz – Dana White

Should the Paul Heyman group add a third wrestler now that Seth Rollins is out?

Thoughts on the next wave of “freak show” boxing matches: Tank Davis vs. Jake Paul and Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather? Also is Clarissa Shields vs Laila Ali a fight that can come to fruition?

Thoughts on UFC champions leaving their weight division behind.

