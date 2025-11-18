VIP PODCAST 11/17 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Cena’s last Raw at MSG, Lesnar and Reigns added to WarGames, Dolph Ziggler returns as mystery opponent, Charlotte wavers (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Nov. 17 edition of WWE Raw featuring John Cena’s final Raw appearance in front of a raucous crowd in New York City at MSG. Also, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns appear and round out the men’s WarGames teams, plus Charlotte appears to waver in her friendship to Alexa Bliss, Dolph Ziggler returns as mystery opponent for Solo Sikoa, Maxxine Dupri beats Becky Lynch for IC Title, and more.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.